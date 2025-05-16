M3GAN 2.0 Is Rated PG-13, But Its Reasoning Makes It Sound More Like An R-Rated Horror Flick

It's a great time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving for years. Some of the best horror movies from recent memory came from Blumhouse, including the campy slasher M3GAN. The sequel is one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies of the year, and it's recently been confirmed to be rated PG-13. Although its description does make it sound like it's R-rated.

What we know about M3GAN2.0 is limited, but given what a viral hit the original movie was, the hype is very real. Fans can't wait to see what the titular character does, especially as it looks like the sequel's story was inspired by Terminator 2. M3GAN 2.0 was given a PG-13 Film Rating, with the official reasoning being:

Rated PG-13 for strong violent content, bloody images, some strong language, sexual material, and brief drug references.

That's a whole gamut of depravity, and I personally can't wait. But it does sound like there's enough adult content to end up with an R rating. Alas, M3GAN 2.0 was likely written and filmed with the goal of a PG-13 rating. This should allow way more butts in the seats when the slasher sequel hits theaters this summer.

This rating shouldn't be a surprise, as the original movie was also PG-13. But some fans complained M3GAN wasn't rated R, wanting more gory violence and brutal kills. Indeed, CinemaBlend's M3GAN review listed its rating as a "hinderance" to the otherwise delightful horror experience.

The original movie was fodder for countless memes both ahead and after its release in 2022. M3GAN's murderous dance in particular was viral, to the initial dismay of the director. But that clip of the robot ended up really piercing the pop culture landscape, and M3GAN ultimately performed well at the box office.

The trailer for M3GAN 2.0 showed how the titular AI presence and Gemma and Cady have attempted to move on after the events of the first film. While they bring the title character back in a form that can do no harm, the rise of another murderous robot means that they need M3GAN's help. And just like that they're building her a new body... with some improvements. As a reminder, you can check it out below:

As previously mentioned, director Gerard Johnstone revealed that Terminator 2 was serving as inspiration for the horror sequel. And just like Arnold Schwarzenegger goes from villain to ally in T2, it looks like M3GAN 2.0 will follow suit. Although whether or not she actually manages to stay good the entire movie remains to be seen.

All will be revealed when M3GAN 2.0 hits theaters on June 27th as part of the 2025 movie release list. We'll just have to wait and see if fans crave more gore like they did with the first PG-13 project.