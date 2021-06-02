Cruella's Ending Sets Up A Weird 101 Dalmatians Remake And I Don't Want It

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Warning: SPOILERS for Disney’s Cruella are in play. If you’re not interested in learning anything you haven’t seen happen on screen just yet, turn back and return only when you’ve seen the movie.

Disney landed another respectable hit recently with director Craig Gillespie’s fashion-inspired spin on the 101 Dalmatians universe, Cruella. With Emma Stone depicting a young outcast rising to punk rock power, there’s all sorts of antics that the original version of Cruella de Vil would never have engaged in. But for a movie that’s supposed to set up a woman so wicked that “if she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will,” a final act of kindness turns out to be the most devious thing that Cruella’s plotline musters.