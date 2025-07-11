After ‘Immigrant’ Superman Comments Caused A Tizzy, Former Supe Dean Cain Has Weighed In

James Gunn’s Superman finally opens in wide release today, and the expectations for the film are quite significant. It’s been reported that the movie needs to have a pretty significant box office take in order to be a financial success. This means every dollar counts, but some, like former Superman Dean Cain, think Gunn's "immigrant" comment about the hero may hurt the movie.

There was already a significant amount of controversy surrounding the new Superman movie by virtue of the fact that it was launching a new DC Universe. Fans of the previous iteration of Superman and DC have continued to get "Fire James Gunn" trending on social media. However, the newest backlash against him is something significantly different, as Superman has become a political football.

The hoopla began at the end of last week when James Gunn spoke with The Times, and mentioned that Superman, a being from another world, qualifies as an immigrant. Regarding the new movie, Gunn said…

I mean, Superman is the story of America. An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.

Superman’s status as an immigrant, and technically an “illegal” one, is a statement of fact. However, given the highly tense nature of the discussion of U.S. immigration currently going on, a lot of people have taken serious issue with Gunn’s comments, calling the new Superman “woke.” One of those unhappy with what was said was former Superman Dean Cain.

Dean Cain played the Man of Steel on Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman on ABC from 1993 to 1997. He’s no stranger to being outspoken politically, and considering the Superman connection, it’s not a surprise that TMZ asked him what he thought.

Cain has a clear, politically conservative view on the immigration question. However, he doesn’t take issue with Gunn’s premise. He accepts that Superman is an immigrant. However, he feels the fact that the director made the statement publicly has the potential to hurt the movie. Cain said…

I think bringing Superman into it. I think it was a mistake by James Gunn to say it’s an immigrant thing, and I think it’s gonna hurt the numbers on the movie. I was excited for the film. I’m excited to see what it is because James Gunn seems to have a sense of humor, and the last iterations of Superman didn’t have much humor, and I love the humor in Superman. So I’m rooting for it to be a success, but I don’t like that last political comment.

At least initially, it does not appear the Superman box office is suffering with the movie putting up the best preview numbers of the year so far.

However, we’ll have to wait until the opening weekend is over to really see how things shake out and whether the last-minute controversy had any sort of impact. So, as this situation develops, we'll be sure to keep you updated.