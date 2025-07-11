As Rumors About Tom Brady Swirl, Sofia Vergara Dons A Stunning White Bikini And Shows Off Her Incredible Birthday Trip
A happy birthday indeed!
These days, Sofia Vergara can be seen on the 2025 TV schedule giving people the opportunity of a lifetime on America’s Got Talent, but she’s definitely taking time to enjoy her own life as well. After rumors of a possible romance with Tom Brady, the actress celebrated her birthday with an incredible trip to Sardinia, surrounded by family and friends, and she was an absolute knockout in a white bikini.
Sofia Vergara Sports White Swimwear As She Shows Off Her Birthday Flowers
I’m not sure what’s more gorgeous — Sofia Vergara or the beautiful array of flowers surrounding her as she rang in her 53rd birthday with an island vacation. Just kidding, it was definitely the Modern Family star, who shared the pic to Instagram:
Sofia Vergara has always been one to take advantage of the bikini weather, and the crisp white of her bikini pops against the colorful flowers surrounding her. If all those bouquets weren’t already an indication of how much birthday love she got, she shared another post where she sported a floral dress to pose with her son Manolo as well as a handful of friends. I bet they helped her eat that cake, too, even after she stuck her finger in the icing!
And yes, the group did make it down to the beach, where the actress covered her white bikini with an orange and burgundy dress:
Sofia Vergara’s love life has been a bit quiet lately — as her AGT colleague Howie Mandel is keen to remind us — since splitting from Justin Saliman, whom she dated following her 2023 divorce from Joe Manganiello. That seemed to be just fine with her, as it looks like she enjoyed her time in Sardinia. So what’s with those Tom Brady rumors?
Tom Brady Denies Saying Sofia Vergara Is ‘Too Old’ For Him: ‘Pure Fiction’
Tom Brady has been connected to a lot of women since his own divorce from Gisele Bündchen in 2022, from rumors about Kim Kardashian to an alleged tryst with Irina Shayk to his recent hangouts with newly single Dakota Johnson. Sofia Vergara is also among them, as she posted a photo on July 1 that showed her sitting next to the former New England Patriot at a yacht party.
However, the Daily Mail reported the two are not dating and that Tom Brady is allegedly enjoying being single and not looking for a relationship. The source alleged:
However, a representative for the 47-year-old ex-QB said Tom Brady “would never” call 53-year-old Sofia Vergara “too old” for him, telling People:
Regardless of what is or isn’t going on between Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara, I just love that she took time for herself with a fun trip on her birthday.
Now, you can continue to see her on America’s Got Talent, which airs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesdays on NBC and streams the next day with a Peacock subscription.
