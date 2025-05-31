Lilo & Stitch’s Live Action Ending Has Inspired Some Pretty Heated Complaints, And I Must Respectfully (But Loudly) Disagree

Warning: SPOILERS for Lilo & Stitch’s live-action remake are currently in play.

I don’t know if anyone could have called “Lilo & Stitch’s ending makes fans mad” on their bingo card for the year, but here we are. This Memorial Day blockbuster from the 2025 movie schedule has people up in arms for various reasons, despite Stitch fans loving the results more than critics did.

As such, I have to disagree with two big sticking points that keep coming up, and some connected concerns. This dissent is presented respectfully, because even ohana can have its differences and still get along. Spoilers abound from this point, so if you haven’t seen the picture yet, feel free to check out our Lilo & Stitch review before diving deeper. Otherwise, as Stitch himself would say, “Tookie bah wah bah!” (That’s “Let’s get started!” for those who don’t speak Tantalog.)

Lilo & Stitch’s New Ending Is Still All About Ohana

So the short, short version of Lilo & Stitch’s live-action ending is that Stitch (Chris Sanders) almost drowns after escaping the clutches of his creator, Dr. Jumba Jookiba (Zack Galifianakis). But thanks to Ohana and some jumper cables, Experiment 626 is revived and allowed to serve his sentence of exile on Earth with Lilo (Maia Kealoha).

While Nani (Sydney Agudong) was reluctantly ready to let Lilo live with a foster family, some last minute wrangling made it possible for her to stay with David (Kaipo Dudoit) and his grandmother Tūtū (Amy Hill). As for Dr. Jookiba, he’s currently in the custody of the United Galactic Federation… for now.

Jumba’s Villain Status Makes Sense In Live-Action

As someone who is a fan of the 2002 Disney original, I’m actually fine with Lilo & Stitch’s revision of Jumba. Gantu’s omission from the remake , as well as the addition of social worker Mrs. Kekoa (Tia Carrere), required some character changes for Jumba and Cobra Bubbles (Courtney B. Vance).

In Dr. Jookiba’s case, he fulfills the villain role that Gantu once occupied, and does so representing everything, but the final turn that brings him around to being a hero. I’ll address that later, as I think that plot point is being saved for something big.

Accent-Less Jumbaa Is Better Than A Weak Attempt

Fans are also upset that Zach Galifianakis’ Jumba didn’t have his trademark Russian accent. Now, if this was important to the character, I’d be pretty miffed as well. However, Lilo & Stitch’s mad scientist never relied on that decision as a character, so it really doesn’t hurt the film.

Also, if I was cast in a role where my predecessor was legendary Disney voice actor/M*A*S*H star David Ogden-Steirs, I don’t think I’d be rushing to put myself in a position to be compared to his stellar work. The dude was Cogsworth, and that's a tough act to follow - no matter who you are.

Lilo’s “Adoption” Isn’t Nani Abandoning Her Sister

Ok, the next piece we’re going to discuss is something that requires a lot of sensitivity. Without wasting too much time, I’ll say that I’m focused only on the narrative element and not the supposed insensitivity to the history of Hawaiian children being adopted out of their culture.

Is it a bit of a stretch to believe the system would magically let Lilo live with a conveniently close family? It totally is… but if you’re a Disney+ subscription holder, you kinda know that’s part for the course.

I don’t think Nani is abandoning Lilo in initially signing Mrs. Kekoa’s papers, because she do it reluctantly. Also, the decision comes when she’s told by the social worker that Lilo’s insurance will be covered after an injury lands her in the hospital.

With David and Tūtū practically being ohana anyway, it’s not like Lilo was sent to a random family’s home. She’s being cared for by family friends who know her, as well as a slightly softer Cobra Bubbles, while Nani studies marine biology in San Diego - another decision that’s not made lightly or unilaterally.

Nani Went To College In San Diego With A Full Ride, And A Portal Gun

Another big question people have been asking is, “Why would Nani go to San Diego, when she could study marine biology in Hawaii?” Well, as revealed by Tūtū, Lilo’s older sister had a full ride scholarship she’d been passing up to take care of her sister.

Through the thought process seen in Lilo & Stitch's ending, the decision for Nani to go to school is made between her and Lilo; who wants her to safely pursue her dream. Knowing she’s safe with David, Tūtū and Cobra Bubbles, Lilo understands that she’s not being left behind, or forgotten.

Not to mention, we’re given a quick mid-credit sequence where it’s revealed that Nani still has Jumba’s portal gun in her possession. So if she wants to go home for a night, all she has to do is point and shoot. Some wonder why she wouldn’t just live at home and commute to San Diego, but as anyone will tell you, the social experience of college is as important as what you’re learning.

The Changes In Lilo And Stitch’s Ending Could Lead To The Same End Result

There are tons of changes great and small included in Lilo & Stitch’s live-action revamp; but I think it’s being done from a place of pure fandom. Nani and Lilo’s relationship is given more importance and screen time than it was in the animated original, thus making their story stronger - and at times more heartbreaking. You can even see that in the decision to change who saves Stitch from drowning in the finale, as David originally had those duties.

But overall, the potential for further stories is still on a similar track, especially with these decisions strengthening threads included from the sequels and TV series. Clearly Jumba’s attempt at turning Stitch into Experiment 627 (Leroy) is the window for him to fix the eventual glitch that will come thanks to Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch already influencing this first film. (Where do you think they got Stitch’s heartbreaking “death” from?)

Lilo And Stitch Fan Favorite Angel Could Factor In Jumba's Hypothetical Revenge

Romance might be in the air for more reasons than one. Not only could a live-action Lilo & Stitch 2 explore Nani’s courtship with David thanks to Lilo living with him, but another beloved experiment could be on the way. If Jumba wants revenge (before an eventual face turn), he’ll probably try to capture Stitch with another creature shown on his spaceship’s console - Experiment 624, commonly known as Angel.

She’s been all over the recent Lilo & Stitch merch, and I think that’s Disney’s way of soft launching their relationship on a wider scale. And as all fans of Lilo & Stitch: The Series know, her introduction allows the lovesick Stitch to reform her in a way similar to how he changed.

But to do all of that, you need a strong foundation in your first picture - and I believe the changes made to the story didn’t betray Ohana, but strengthened it. Nowhere is this better expressed than this piece of dialogue given to Lilo:

Ohana means family, and sometimes family isn’t perfect.

While this is all open for interpretation, nowhere do I think Lilo & Stitch’s creative team meant to water down or offensively alter the story. In the long run, it’s still a tale of an alien antihero who reforms thanks to the humans who understand him and give him grace; which could be returned through another thrilling adventure.