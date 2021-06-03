How John Wick: Chapter 4 Is Helping To Break Ground Overseas

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be among the first movies to shoot on location in Paris, France since the coronavirus struck the city, along with the rest of the globe, early last year. The movie to be directed by Chad Stahelski is gearing up to begin filming in the country following the European country finally relaxing restrictions, per Variety. Nearly 40% of the French population has now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and over 11 million people have been fully vaccinated there.