The Internet’s Reaction To Taylor Swift Landing A Movie With Margot Robbie Is A+

What’s the definition of, “Too much of a good thing?” It might apply to the ensemble David O. Russell is compiling for his upcoming, untitled film, which apparently already has wrapped production. Names already on the roster for this film include Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Anna Taylor-Joy, Michael Shannon and Zoe Saldana, in addition to Mike Myers, Chris Rock and Robert De Niro. But it’s the team up of beautiful, blonde costars Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift that has the Internet ablaze with hilarious reactions:
Taylor Swift’s casting in the new David O. Russell movie was first reported by Showbiz411, and it begs the question, “Was Jennifer Lawrence not available?” Lawrence has been a mainstay of Russell’s films as of late, co-starring in Silver Linings Playbook (which earned her an Oscar), American Hustle, and Joy (the latter two earning her Oscar nominations). Instead, Russell is going with Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift -- with a dash of Anya Taylor Joy -- and that has Princess_Elna over the moon:
It’s a lot to process. The three actresses are stunningly gorgeous, and if they somehow end up sharing a scene together in the new David O. Russell movie, we may have to throw prayers up for Emrah, who Tweets:
We don’t have a lot of details about the plot of this movie. Showbiz411 reports that the Joy director has made a period piece that is set during the Great Depression, but outside of that, it’s a complete mystery. The working title right now is “Canterbury Glass,” though that likely won’t stick. As for its intended audience, duaa7 has thoughts:
But we will all be able to go, when the movie eventually opens in theaters. If David O. Russell’s movie is wrapped production, there’s a chance it could be ready to screen by the end of the year. His last four films, dating back to 2010’s The Fighter, have been awards plays, and with the cast he has assembled, there’s no reason to believe that he doesn’t have his sights set on Oscar gold with whatever this movie is going to end up being. No matter the film’s awards potential, it feels like the movie will get off to a very fast start simply because of the casting of Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and Anya Taylor-Joy, as Julia points out:
It’s nice seeing people getting excited for Taylor Swift in a film. Because the last one she appeared in was Tom Hooper’s Cats, and the less we say about that monstrosity, the better. We’ll continue to track the progress of David O. Russell’s upcoming movie, but you also can skim our Upcoming Movie Release guide to see what’s opening in a theater near you soon.