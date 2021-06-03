The Internet’s Reaction To Taylor Swift Landing A Movie With Margot Robbie Is A+

But we will all be able to go, when the movie eventually opens in theaters. If David O. Russell’s movie is wrapped production, there’s a chance it could be ready to screen by the end of the year. His last four films, dating back to 2010’s The Fighter, have been awards plays, and with the cast he has assembled, there’s no reason to believe that he doesn’t have his sights set on Oscar gold with whatever this movie is going to end up being. No matter the film’s awards potential, it feels like the movie will get off to a very fast start simply because of the casting of Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift and Anya Taylor-Joy, as Julia points out: