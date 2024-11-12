Netflix Just Added One Of Margot Robbie's Very First Movies, And It's High Time Movie Lovers Gave It A Look

These days, new mom Margot Robbie is an undisputed movie star who can not only headline a major blockbuster but can produce billion-dollar juggernauts like Barbie and instantly draw audiences to theaters. But it wasn’t too long ago that she was still proving herself in Hollywood. Back in 2015, before she became a household name, the Harley Quinn performer starred in the stylish crime thriller Focus, and gave us an early look at the charisma and talent that would soon make her a global sensation. Now, one of the best streaming services has added Focus to its lineup, offering movie lovers the perfect chance to (re)discover one of Robbie's first big roles. All you need is a Netflix subscription .

Per Tom’s Guide ’s reporting, Focus was added to the streamer on November 10. The flick casts Robbie as Jess Barrett, a rookie con artist who meets veteran thief Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) in an upscale restaurant through a layered exchange of deception. While Nicky initially resists taking Jess under his wing, he’s drawn to her tenacity and raw talent.

What follows is a twisty journey that blends romance with the art of the con, as Jess and Nicky blur the lines between love and manipulation. Their chemistry sizzles, adding depth and intrigue to every encounter, whether executing a high-stakes heist or sharing a quiet moment. The Amsterdam star's portrayal of Jess captures her character’s mix of innocence and cunning, all while hinting at the star power she’d soon unleash in roles like Babylon and Suicide Squad.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Directed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, Focus is sleek and visually captivating, making it one of the best thrillers on Netflix , with sharp dialogue and stylish settings. The film travels from New Orleans to Buenos Aires, where Ficarra and Requa fill the screen with colorful backdrops and stunning costumes (who could forget Robbie’s unforgettable entrance in that red dress?). The twists are clever, but the true highlight is watching the I, Tonya star and Smith as two beautiful, complex characters who can't quite decide if they’re each other’s best ally or worst distraction.

Although Focus wasn’t a massive hit when it was first released, it now feels like a hidden gem from the last decade—an old-school caper with a modern flair. With the film now streaming, it’s an ideal time for audiences to revisit this underrated thriller or give it a first watch.

So, if you’re looking for a sexy, stylish movie night, head to Netflix and check out Focus—the Australia-born mega star’s first taste of leading-lady stardom and a reminder of why she became one of Hollywood’s most magnetic stars.

As for Margot Robbie’s next cinematic outing, she is set to join an upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn follow-up–which some folks have mixed feelings about, but frankly, I’m of the mind she can do no wrong.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors