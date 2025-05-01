That Time Margot Robbie Started And Ended Her Literal 24-Hour Birthday Party With A Glass Of Breakfast Champagne

Margot Robbie is always delightful, but never have I been more charmed by the 34-year-old actress than when she shared her plans for her 24-hour birthday party. That’s right, the actress had always dreamed of hosting a birthday party that lasted a full 24 hours on her 24th birthday, and she made her dream a reality. I suppose I shouldn’t expect anything less from the woman who made the Barbie movie a billion dollar dream come true.

It’s been 10 years since Robbie was in her mid-twenties and celebrated her epic birthday party, but when she was 26 she first told Jimmy Kimmel all about her big birthday plans, and how they started and ended with a literal glass of breakfast champagne.

So I had a 24-hour party on my 24th birthday. It’s what I’d imagine it’s like to do a marathon… We started at 9 a.m. We were in our courtyard and we had like a champagne breakfast. It was actually really nice. We broke it up with costume changes.

She said they kicked off with Western looks and throughout the day changed things up. Basically, at the first champagne breakfast they were just getting things started.

Then, we went to Hyde Park in London and we were running around their playing games and then we needed some sustenances, so we went to Five Guys… Costume Change Number 2… And then we ended up at progressively filthier and filthier bars until 9 a.m. we full circle ended up in our courtyard, popped another bottle of champagne.

I'm not sure it's even there now, but it’s weird hearing her tell this story as I’d fully been to that Five Guys near Hyde Park and thought it was super weird there was a random American burger chain there in London, which seemed to be Kimmel’s reaction when he heard this full story on Live ! too. (Great bag fries though.)

While some parts of the night honestly sound better to me than others –I’m certainly not a costume change girlie– I do applaud the actress for staying up for a literal 24 hours to celebrate her birthday. It sounds like a ton of fun and exactly the type of thing you should do in your twenties while you still have the energy to stay up for hours at a time.

It’s not her only big birthday bash either, as she told Kimmel she was doing a luau-themed party that year. Later, when she turned 31, she actually had a Love Island-based party complete with celebrities like Samara Weaving and Joel Kinnaman. Her 32nd was a bit less exciting, as she was on set filming Barbie, but the crew still surprised her with a Barbicore cake. (She also had a Harley Quinn themed birthday another time when it fell while she was on a movie set.)

She said in another interview though that it was 24 that was her "favorite birthday" and the one she'd anticipated above them all.

Margot Robbie’s had a bit of time off work since Barbie and became a mom, and she probably has less time (and energy) to be on a 24-hour party cycle with her friends, but it’s clear she has fond memories of her 24th birthday. She’ll be back on our screens opposite Colin Farrell this year when A Big, Bold Beautiful Journey hits the 2025 movie release schedule on September 19.

Now, though, I have high expectations for her turning her 48th into a whirlwind weekend adventure, as well. Though, maybe in that case some sleep should be involved.