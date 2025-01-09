I’ll Never Get Tired Of Fan Art Showing Henry Cavill As James Bond (And This One Has Margot Robbie To Boot)

There are long-running movie properties, and then there's the 007 movies. Generations of fans have grown up watching the James Bond movies in order, and the franchise continues to be wildly popular. Ever since the ending of No Time To Die hit theaters and ended Daniel Craig's tenure as the MI6 agent, there's been on-stop chatter about who might take on the role of Bond next. I’ll Never Get Tired Of fan art showing Henry Cavill as Bond (and this one has Margot Robbie to boot).

There's been much debate about the next James Bond, with fans putting forth a number of actors' names. Henry Cavill is a popular choice, given his hulking physique, handsome looks, and status as an English actor. Fan art on Instagram imagined him as 007, complete with Margot Robbie as a Bond Girl. Check it out below:

Somebody cue the 007 theme song! Honestly this poster gives me serious FOMO, because I can only imagine how awesome a James Bond movie starring Cavill and Robbie could be. Unfortunately this seems unlikely, regardless of how awesome the Superman alum looks as everyone's favorite secret agent.

Back in 2022, it was reported that the folks at Eon Productions were looking for an actor in his '30s to take over as Bond. Given the years-long time commitment and the extremely physical nature of the role, this does make sense. But that would also seemingly exclude fan favorite choices like Henry Cavill. After all, he's currently 41 years old at the time of writing this story.

Daniel Craig sustained a number of injuries during his tenure as James Bond, so casting a younger actor for a years-long gig makes sense. Cavill famously auditioned for the role before, so it's clear that he'd be a great choice. Luckily he got to flex those muscles (literally) opposite Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible - Fallout (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription).

There is constant chatter about who might be the next James Bond, and join that iconic pedigree of past actors. Another wildly popular choice online is English actor Aaron-Taylor Johnson, who is jacked, the perfect age, and has a ton of action experience thanks to projects like Kick-Ass, Kraven the Hunter, and Bullet Train. But the timeline regarding when Eon Productions will pick a new 007 remains unclear.

Of course, Henry Cavill has also had plenty of action experience during his career, especially his roles in The Witcher (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) and his tenure as Superman in the DCEU. While Cavill returned to the role in Black Adam, the shared universe got the axe in favor of an entirely new franchise.

It's currently unclear when the James Bond will return to the big screen. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.