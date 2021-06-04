Sorry, Russell Crowe Fans, Master And Commander Is Getting A Reboot

The dream of a Master and Commander sequel has been a fire burning as far back as 2009, which in itself was some time removed from the 2003 theatrical release of director Peter Weir’s initial foray. It was a concern that was even brought up as late as 2017, when Russell Crowe broke the news that a potential sequel was still being developed at then studio 20th Century Fox. Now, in a post-merger world, with 20th Century Studios being the name on the door, it looks like those in charge are ready to return to the high seas of British naval adventure.