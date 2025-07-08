That Time Russell Crowe Gave A Young Henry Cavill Career Advice As A Teen Decades Before The Highlander Reboot Came About
Henry Cavill and Russell Crowe first met much earlier than you thought.
As a big Highlander fan, I’ve been following the plans to reboot the franchise for years, and after multiple starts and stops, it looks like the movie may finally actually happen, as new actors are being cast in the film. The most recent name added to the list is Russell Crowe, who will reunite with his former Man of Steel co-star Henry Cavill, but it turns out that wasn’t the first place these two met.
The Story Behind The Advice Russell Crowe Once Gave Henry Cavill
Back when Man of Steel was released, the cast appeared on The Graham Norton Show, and Crowe talked about meeting a 16-year-old Henry Cavill. Crowe was on hand at the Stowe School, shooting the movie Proof of Life with Meg Ryan, where Cavill was a student. Crowe says he noticed a young Cavill as a particularly adept rugby player, and the two started talking, and Cavill wanted advice on how to become an actor. Crowe said…
Crowe says he later put together a couple of care packages, one for Merlin Hanbury-Tenison, who played Crowe’s on-screen son in the film, and also went to the school, and another for Cavill. In Cavill’s, he included a note. Crowe continued his story…
Years later, on the set of Man of Steel, Crowe apparently asked Cavill if the two had met before, and Cavill had to remind Crowe of their meeting, it seems.
Cavill And Crowe Will Reunite In The Highlander Reboot
Russell Crowe and Henry Cavill will see each other again soon, as they are now both set to appear in the Highlander reboot directed by Chad Stahelski. The pair will likely also have likely have significantly more screen time together than they did on the Superman film.
Cavill has been on board to play the lead character, a Scottish immortal who was named Conor Macleod in the original 1985 movie. Crowe has signed on to play Macloud’s mentor, who was played by Sean Connery in the original movie. Dave Bautista was previously on board the reboot to play the villain, but that was so long ago at this point it’s unclear if he’s still attached.
Highlander is expected to begin filming later this year, so Henry Cavill and his old friend Russell Crowe will see each other again soon. If Crowe has gained any more insight into working as an actor, I’m sure Cavill will be happy to hear it.
