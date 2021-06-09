news

Marvel’s James Gunn Gives Thrilling Guardians 3 Update

Chris Pratt as Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy

Movies can take a long time to get made. The wait can be frustrating for fans, but most films have so many hoops to jump through that the delay is inevitable. However, even the longest journeys start with a single step, and pre-production news can be just as exciting as a release date. Director James Gunn just revealed one such piece of news for the long-awaited Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

James Gunn, who also directed and wrote the first two entries in the Guardians of the Galaxy saga, posted an unassuming, yet extremely thrilling update on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: the movie is being storyboarded by Gunn as we speak. (Or would it be as I write?) Take a look below:

It's good to know that James Gunn is keeping his sense of humor. Also, he’s totally right: Rocket thinking his face looks like a triangle is objectively hilarious.

Storyboarding is an indispensable part of filmmaking. Essentially, it’s breaking the action of the movie down into comic-esque panels so the director can plan out exactly what they want their shots to look like. A storyboard isn’t set in stone - lots of movies end up changing things for various reasons - but it does function as a road map. Whatever story James Gunn is envisioning for our beloved Guardians might not be the finished product we see onscreen, but the fact that he’s begun to storyboard is an exciting development nonetheless. It means that the movie isn’t languishing in development hell, and the creators are actively working to get it made.

James Gunn has posted updates for the third Guardians film before to keep fans excited for the much-delayed project. The threequel was originally supposed to be released early in Marvel’s Phase Four, but James Gunn ran into some creative differences with Disney and ended up getting fired. The Mouse House eventually changed its mind and took James Gunn back, but during his absence, he had signed on to direct The Suicide Squad. That film became next on his to-do list, making Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a lower priority.

It could have been worse, though. Black Widow was delayed multiple times, as were several other projects in Marvel’s Phase Four, so maybe we’re lucky that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wasn’t pushed back even further. As it stands, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.

While we’re waiting for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, we can always keep up with James Gunn on Twitter (fingers crossed he’ll post some of those storyboards he was talking about). You can also keep up with all the news concerning upcoming Marvel movies here on CinemaBlend.

More From This Author
    • Rachel Romean Rachel Romean View Profile

      Actor, singer, and occasional dancer. Likes: fashion, books, old buildings. Dislikes: cilantro, the NJ Turnpike, sneaker wedges.

Marvel's 'Loki' Premiere And 'In the Heights' Review podcast 5h Marvel's 'Loki' Premiere And 'In the Heights' Review Sean O'Connell, Gabriel Kovacs
There's A Wild Black Panther 2 Rumor Rolling Around, But I'd Like It To Be True news 1d There's A Wild Black Panther 2 Rumor Rolling Around, But I'd Like It To Be True Erik Swann
Loki Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Series television 1d Loki Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ Series Sydney Skubic

Trending Movies

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse Apr 30, 2021 Tom Clancy's Without Remorse 7
Locked Down Jan 14, 2021 Locked Down 8
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Sep 3, 2021 Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Rating TBD
Top Gun: Maverick Nov 19, 2021 Top Gun: Maverick Rating TBD
Jungle Cruise Jul 30, 2021 Jungle Cruise Rating TBD
How The Flash Said Goodbye To Carlos Valdes' Cisco Ramon, And How He Could Return TBD How The Flash Said Goodbye To Carlos Valdes' Cisco Ramon, And How He Could Return Rating TBD
Enchanted 2 Director Is Teasing Major Musical Moments As Disney+ Flick Starts Rehearsal TBD Enchanted 2 Director Is Teasing Major Musical Moments As Disney+ Flick Starts Rehearsal Rating TBD
HBO Head Honcho Clarifies What’s Going On With All The Game Of Thrones Spinoffs TBD HBO Head Honcho Clarifies What’s Going On With All The Game Of Thrones Spinoffs Rating TBD
Solo's Emilia Clarke Was Given Some Strange Audition Material When She Read For The Star Wars Movie TBD Solo's Emilia Clarke Was Given Some Strange Audition Material When She Read For The Star Wars Movie Rating TBD
The Longest Title Reign For Each WWE Raw And SmackDown Championship Belt TBD The Longest Title Reign For Each WWE Raw And SmackDown Championship Belt Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information