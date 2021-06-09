Marvel’s James Gunn Gives Thrilling Guardians 3 Update

Storyboarding is an indispensable part of filmmaking. Essentially, it’s breaking the action of the movie down into comic-esque panels so the director can plan out exactly what they want their shots to look like. A storyboard isn’t set in stone - lots of movies end up changing things for various reasons - but it does function as a road map. Whatever story James Gunn is envisioning for our beloved Guardians might not be the finished product we see onscreen, but the fact that he’s begun to storyboard is an exciting development nonetheless. It means that the movie isn’t languishing in development hell, and the creators are actively working to get it made.