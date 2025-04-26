Ahead Of Those Avengers: Doomsday Announcements, Marvel Fans Couldn’t Stop Joking About This Awkward Chris Pratt Interaction
Following the massive, and massively long, Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal, fans have a pretty good idea of who will be appearing in the superhero epic when it hits theaters next year. That said, we also know the list of Doomsday cast members isn’t complete. We currently don't know if Chris Pratt's Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord will return. Ahead of those cast reveals though, fans had plenty to say about an awkward exchange related to the Avengers flick.
Chris Pratt’s most recent movie, The Electric State, was directed by the Russo Brothers, who are returning to helm the Avengers flicks. With that, there was an obvious opportunity for Deadline to ask if the trio might reteam for one of the upcoming Marvel movies. Pratt, of course, did not give an answer, which is not all that surprising. However, it’s why he didn’t that has everybody talking, as his publicist got him the F out of there before he could say more than a couple of words. Check it out:
Chris Pratt on if we could see him reteam with the Russo brothers to reprise Star-Lord in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ pic.twitter.com/BgnpzeRF6AFebruary 25, 2025
The internet has, of course, had a field day with this interaction. While celebrities often have to dance around answers when there are things they’re not supposed to say, Pratt isn‘t even given that opportunity. He’s just moved on as quickly as possible. Fans are laughing about the whole situation and are also largely convinced that Chris Pratt will absolutely show up in one of the upcoming Avengers movies. Check out some of the comments:
- He dodged that convo so quick 😭 - @Austin_Medzz
- The Legendary Star-Lord will return! - @koolcam11
- Doesn’t this just give it away that he’s in the movie? - @Nicksgd_
- This lady just basically confirmed that he will return in doomsday and secret wars. Good going publicist. - @SteinmarkJ92189
It’s a well-understood Hollywood maxim at this point that when a particular actor is asked if they will be in a high-profile movie that is trying to keep secrets, when the answer is no, they say no. Also, when the answer is yes, they can’t say anything. Since, under this idea, the publicist wouldn’t need to push Pratt away to avoid answering a question about a movie he isn’t in, he must therefore be in it, based on that logic.
We haven’t seen Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord since the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. However, the conclusion of that movie assured us that “Star-Lord will return.” Marvel is rarely so up front about such things unless they were fairly certain it would happen. While a lot has certainly changed in the MCU since that time, including the entire plot and focus of the forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday, there’s no indication that Star-Lord will not be returning.
The Russo Brothers are directing both Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. This means even if Pratt will be reteaming with them, we still don’t know specifically when. Given that the first movie is still over a year away from release, there will be plenty more chances for members of the press to ask Chris Pratt about it. The publicists can’t have him avoiding questions forever, after all.
Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters on May 1, 2026. In the meantime, you can stream the Marvel movies and TV shows using a Disney+ subscription.
