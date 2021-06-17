Black Widow Reactions Are In, Here’s What People Are Saying About Scarlett Johansson's Marvel Movie

Phase Four of the MCU is already underway with the Disney+ series WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, and Loki, but we’ve yet to see the first film in phase four. That will soon change, however, as the highly anticipated Black Widow is finally almost here! Black Widow finally gets her own movie, with Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as the titular character, of course, alongside Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt, and Ray Winstone. Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, this next installment in the MCU sees Natasha Romanoff on the run and forced to confront her history as a spy and a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past.

We haven't seen a Marvel Cinematic Universe film since summer of 2019, so fans are eagerly awaiting Black Widow (and those who saw test screenings are already comparing it to another MCU installment). After many delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Johansson's movie will finally arrive on July 9 in theaters and simultaneously on Disney+ with Premier Access. Some critics have already seen early screenings, and they're sharing their thoughts on social media, so let's take a look.