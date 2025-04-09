Florence Pugh Talks ‘Eating Strange Snacks’ And Four Other Reasons (I Mostly Agree With) For Seeing Thunderbolts In A Movie Theater
It’s no secret that movies are getting released digitally faster and faster now, shortening their exclusive theatrical runs. Add that to the fact that audiences are experiencing a so-called “superhero fatigue,” and it makes sense why Florence Pugh has decided to encourage her followers to check out her upcoming Marvel movie Thunderbolts*, in theaters when it releases on May 2nd.
The We Live in Time actress recently shared the highly anticipated film’s poster on her Instagram account, along with a hilarious caption about why catching the flick in theaters is a great idea. As a huge supporter of going out and seeing movies on the big screen, I can’t help but mostly agree with Pugh’s points. I’ll get to the one I disagree with in a moment, but let’s start with her number one reason for catching ThunderBolts* in theaters:
Maybe strange isn’t the right word, but I get what the Black Widow star is indicating. Where else is it perfectly acceptable to eat an entire bucket of popcorn with your candy of choice mixed into it? And don’t forget the collectible buckets that have become popular with new releases. But if popcorn’s not your thing, you can always sneak something in from outside. On second thought, maybe that’s what Pugh meant when she suggested “strange” snacks.
Next up on Pugh’s reasons to catch Thunderbolts* in your local movie theater is “holding hands if you’d like.” I don’t know that I’d 100% consider a Marvel action movie as date night material, but once again, I get where she’s coming from. It would be nice to take a significant other or even a friend for moral support. Because if the star-studded trailer is to be believed, things are going to get bad before they get better for this ragtag group of antiheroes.
If the exciting foods and potential for hand-holding aren’t enough of a sell, maybe Pugh’s next point will get you to log onto your local theater app and buy those tickets.
Now this is where Pugh loses me. I don’t know about you, but I never purposely spend all that money on snacks and tickets just to purposely fall asleep in a movie. And even if I did, I don’t think a loud, action movie like Marvel films are known to be would be my choice. But hey, maybe there is someone out there who is looking to get a good nap in while our anti-heroes embark on a dangerous mission.
Of course, if you’re not going to take a nap, you can always do Pugh’s next reason for going to the movie theaters, which involves “getting jumbo-sized drinks that no one really needs.” If you get those strange snacks she talked about and a giant souvenir bucket of popcorn, you’re definitely going to need a drink.
It’s Pugh’s fifth and final reason why fans should consider checking out Thunderbolts* in theaters that’s the most compelling:
Fans have already gotten a sense of how cool this ragtag group and their suits are from the Thunderbolts* trailer and Hasbro’s new merch line for the film that further confirms theories about Lewis Pullman’s “surprise” MCU villain.
So does Pugh have you convinced? I’m not the biggest Marvel fan, but even I can’t deny that catching the action play out on a big screen is appealing. If she’s won you over, you can head to your local movie theater website and order tickets now. It’s best not to wait since Thunderbolts* hits the 2025 movie schedule in just a few short weeks.
