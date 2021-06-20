Why Jack Dylan Grazer Predicts There Will Be ‘Dirty Fanfiction’ Written About Pixar’s Luca

It’s beautiful. I love Italy. This movie does such a phenomenal job of painting the picture and encapsulating the real true vibe, essence and culture of Italy. The colors, the hues of red, blue and yellow, It’s stunning. I was in Italy for six and a half months shooting an HBO series directed by Luca Guadagnino, who did Call Me By Your Name and I got back and I got a call to go back to this studio in Burbank to talk with Enrico Casarosa, the director of Luca, and I remember he was talking to me in Italian, and I was going, ‘dude, I just got back from Italy, I love Italy.’ It was really soon after I got back from Italy and it was really synchronistic and coincidental to have two Italian jobs in a row.