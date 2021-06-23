news

How Disney World Has Been Keeping Gators Off Property After Toddler’s Tragic Death At Grand Floridian

Grand Floridian hotel at Walt Disney World

Before construction began on Walt Disney World, the land was nothing more than open swamp. While it has since been developed into the premier vacation destination in the world, it is still, ultimately, in the middle of a swamp. This means that Walt Disney World is full of wildlife, including alligators.

While Disney has warned guests of the potential dangers near the water in the resorts, tragedy took place in 2016 when a two-year-old was attacked and killed by an alligator, and since then Walt Disney World has been working harder to get the dangerous animals removed from the property.

It turns out that at least 250 alligators have been removed from Walt Disney World property in the last five years as the result of a program started in the aftermath of the death of Lane Thomas Graves. The boy was playing in the Seven Seas Lagoon near the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when he was attacked. Walt Disney World has been paying trappers $30 a head for trapping and removing the gators. In addition, the trappers are allowed to keep any profits that come from trapping the creatures. According to Insider, the majority of the animals are euthanized, and then the trapper can sell off the leather or meat.

Being able to profit off the gator probably helps off set the cost of trapping them. While I have no idea what it takes to trap one, I feel like $30 for doing it is a little on the cheap side considering these things can be incredibly dangerous. Having said that, not all the animals are killed. Some find their way to zoos or other exhibits, or in the case of smaller specimens, are simply relocated off property.

Related

Transportation To And From Disney World Is About To Get A Whole Lot Less Magical

Walt Disney World has always worked to remove alligators from the property when possible, but this is being done at more than twice the speed with which it once was. 220 alligators were reportedly removed from the property in the decade prior to the tragic death. So even more than that have been taken out in half the time.

As massive as Walt Disney World is a lot of the land is still undeveloped or under developed, and it's still central Florida, so nothing is going to be able to completely remove these threats from the land.

It's great to see such proactive efforts being taken by all involved. The death of a child was a tragic accident but when steps can be taken to attempt to reduce such accidents from happening again, they really should be taken. A monument now stands on the beach near where Lane Thomas Graves was killed. A foundation named in his honor works today to help children in need of life saving transplants.

More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

Scarlett Johansson Is Bringing Another Disney World Ride To The Big Screen, And It's Awesome news 4h Scarlett Johansson Is Bringing Another Disney World Ride To The Big Screen, And It's Awesome Dirk Libbey
Disney World Has Big Plans For 50th Anniversary, But One Park Seems To Be Getting Left Out Of The Fun news 1d Disney World Has Big Plans For 50th Anniversary, But One Park Seems To Be Getting Left Out Of The Fun Dirk Libbey
Universal Orlando Hilariously Giving Out Dating Advice After Single Rider Lines Reopen news 2d Universal Orlando Hilariously Giving Out Dating Advice After Single Rider Lines Reopen Dirk Libbey

Trending Movies

How Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Totally Fooled Its New Contestants TBD How Netflix's Too Hot To Handle Season 2 Totally Fooled Its New Contestants Rating TBD
It Took Months, But Godzilla Vs. Kong Finally Hit A Box Office Milestone TBD It Took Months, But Godzilla Vs. Kong Finally Hit A Box Office Milestone Rating TBD
Why Chicago P.D. And One Tree Hill Alum Sophia Bush Is So Private About Her Personal Life TBD Why Chicago P.D. And One Tree Hill Alum Sophia Bush Is So Private About Her Personal Life Rating TBD
Kevin Can F**k Himself Streaming: How To Watch The New Show With Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy TBD Kevin Can F**k Himself Streaming: How To Watch The New Show With Schitt's Creek Star Annie Murphy Rating TBD
Watch Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Evil Twin’ Call Him Out For Doing So Many Body-Swap Movies TBD Watch Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Evil Twin’ Call Him Out For Doing So Many Body-Swap Movies Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information