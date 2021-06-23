How Disney World Has Been Keeping Gators Off Property After Toddler’s Tragic Death At Grand Floridian

It turns out that at least 250 alligators have been removed from Walt Disney World property in the last five years as the result of a program started in the aftermath of the death of Lane Thomas Graves. The boy was playing in the Seven Seas Lagoon near the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa when he was attacked. Walt Disney World has been paying trappers $30 a head for trapping and removing the gators. In addition, the trappers are allowed to keep any profits that come from trapping the creatures. According to Insider, the majority of the animals are euthanized, and then the trapper can sell off the leather or meat.