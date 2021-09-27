Johnny Depp Explains His Connection To Pirates Of The Caribbean’s Jack Sparrow, Even If His Time On Screen Is Done

When Johnny Depp first introduced the world to Captain Jack Sparrow, it was a revelation. While Disney was apparently unsure just what Depp was doing with this wild character, Jack Sparrow became a hit with fans and even netted Depp an Academy Award nomination. While the accomplished actor had never made a sequel prior to Pirates of the Caribbean, he would bring Sparrow back for a total of five films over the next several years. That run appears to be over, but Depp would still seemingly be willing to return to the role-- saying he'll perform it at kid's birthday parties if that's all that's left to him.

Speaking at a press conference at the San Sebastian Film Festival (via Comicbook.com), prior to receiving the prestigious Donostia Award, Depp said that while he might not play Jack Sparrow again, being the person that brought that character to life, he has the ability to bring him back whenever he wants. And if he can't be Jack Sparrow elsewhere, he'll be Jack Sparrow wherever he can. Depp explained...

I suppose this is the positive side of having, in a strange way, given life to those characters like Captain Jack or whatever character that I was lucky enough to locate and bring to life the beauty of Captain Jack Sparrow. I'll go to somebody's house, man, I'll perform at your kid's birthday party at this point.

There are currently,at the minimum, two different Pirates of the Caribbean film projects in various stages of development. And at this point the one thing about both of them that is clear is that they won't focus on Captain Jack Sparrow as one of the main characters. Not only that, attempts to even have Depp appear in a cameo, perhaps to maintain continuity or to "pass the torch" have reportedly been nixed by Disney.

And while Johnny Depp may be wishing to return to return to play Jack Sparrow, or at the very least may have wished to do so at one point, he says now that he doesn't need "a company" in order to be Jack Sparrow. It's something he can break out when he wants to, and it sounds like he may do just that. Depp continued...

I don't need a company to do that. I can just do that myself and nobody can take that away. That's the greatest pleasure of Jack Sparrow. I can travel with Captain Jack in a box - literally Captain Jack in a box - and when the opportunity is right and I'm able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line.

Johnny Depp has previously done things like visit sick kids in the hospital dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow and otherwise perform for fans. Simply breaking into the voice makes fans light up, and it sounds like even if we don't see Jack Sparrow again at the movies, the character isn't going anywhere.