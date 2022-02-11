2022 Oscar Nominations Reaction

Powered by RedCircle

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards are here! As you can imagine, there are some pretty big misses with snubs ranging from Lady Gaga in The House of Gucci to Denis Villeneuve for Dune to Ruth Negga in Passing. Join us as we break down the major categories, walking through the good and bad on this year's Oscar slate.

Stick around as we honor the incredible work from cinematographer Bradford Young. Next week, we’ll be celebrating Danny Glover so write in with your favorite Danny Glover performance.

00:04:30 - Oscar Nominations Reactions

01:16:30 - This Week In Movies

01:18:55 - Our Favorite Bradford Young Movies

01:25:43 - Outro

