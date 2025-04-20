When Former Disney Stars Miley Cyrus And Selena Gomez ‘Buried The Hatchet’ It Was All Very Public-Facing. Why The 2025 Oscars Changed Everything

If you are like me and grew up watching Disney Channel in the 2000s, you're probably aware of Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus' alleged feud. The two former child actors grew up alongside each other on the network, via Cyrus' Hannah Montana and Gomez's Wizards of Waverly Place. Strife-related rumors were always circling, and they seemingly remained distant-but-friendly publicly burying the hatchet some years back. At least until they crossed paths at the 2025 Oscars.

For those that aren’t familiar with their Disney days, here’s a little background. In close succession, both singers were romantically linked to Nick Jonas in their teens. However, Cyrus and Gomez have since debunked the rumors of their '00s drama, and Wizards co-star Jennifer Stone said it was all just “high school BS.”

Most recently, one insider source revealed to Life & Style where the former Disney stars' friendship currently stands, saying:

They very publicly buried the hatchet back in 2020, and since then, they’ve been supportive of each other on social media, but it was more of a public-facing thing than an actual friendship. Not to say it was phony, because they were both sincere with their praise of each other, but neither of them was calling to make dinner plans.

Most likely this insider is referring to Cyrus and Gomez’s Instagram connection in April 2020. During the pandemic, “Used To Be Young” singer started an Instagram show called Bright Minded, in which she interviewed a number of celebrity guests, including fellow Disney stars like Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez. In her intro, Cyrus called Gomez “an old friend” she was excited to reconnect with.

A couple of years later, the Spring Breakers actress also referred to the Endless Summer Vacation artist as one of her “oldest friends” in her SNL monologue. She followed it up with a hilarious Miley Cyrus impression, to which the former Hannah Montana star responded with a rather iconic message.

The two really haven’t been seen interacting much online, other than a few social media exchanges over the years, and seemingly never in person. Clearly, their relationship has been in a stable place, even if it's not blossoming, but they allegedly didn’t really start to connect in person again until the 2025 Oscars. According to the source:

They ended up spending a ton of time together the night of the Oscars, partly because Miley and Benny [Blanco] go way back. They’ve collaborated on songs and have so many of the same friends in the industry, so they had a lot to talk about.

Listen, I would be surprised if there was anyone in the pop music industry Benny Blanco wasn’t friends with. The music producer and writer penned some of the biggest hits of this century, including “Tik Tok”, “Teenage Dream”, “Stereo Hearts”, and so, so many more. Seriously, look them all up, he is one of the most influential producers of our generation.

He even worked on a number of his future finacée’s own hits, and since getting engaged in December 2024, the couple have released their digital album together, I Said I Love You First. So it checks out that he would be the one to reconnect these two old pals.

While I wish Cyrus was one of the featured artists on that album, there is hope yet that a collabs could happen. It seems like their time at the Oscars was not a one-off hang, according to that same source, who said:

They’ve already made plans for a double date. Selena and Benny are hosting and making dinner, it’s all very wholesome.

Talk about a famous dinner party I’d like to attend. Oh, to be a fly on that wall! Seriously, it makes my childhood heart so happy that these two are seemingly back in each other's lives. Not only that, but they both have successfully made it through their somewhat naive and rebellious years following their Disney days, and some rough public relationships to put it way too simply. Both the “Flowers” songstress and the “Bluest Flame” singer have really come into themselves and their artistry.