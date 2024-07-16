Upcoming Awards Shows: What's Coming In 2024 And Beyond

From TV to movies to music to theater, every year there are a slew of award ceremonies televised that recognize these art forms. So, as award season approaches, we’ve compiled a list of the upcoming shows to keep an eye out for -- from the VMAs, the Grammy awards, the Oscars and more -- and as we learn more details about them, we’ll be sure to let you know.

The 2024 VMAs

When To Watch: September 10 at 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: “MTV’s linear and digital platforms,” per Deadline

Host: TBD

This year marks the 40th anniversary of MTV’s Video Music Awards, and it’s likely that they’ll pull out all the stops. Last year we witnessed an *NSYNC reunion at the award show , and Taylor Swift took home multiple trophies. So, you can expect big names and big moments at the upcoming music award show.

The 2024 Emmys

When To Watch: September 15 at 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: ABC or with a Hulu subscription the next day

Host: TBD

It’s only been seven months since the last Emmys ceremony, however, that was because the writers' and actors' strikes (which ended in September and November, respectively) delayed the award show back into January. Now, the program is back in its normal September spot, and shows like The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Shōgun, The Crown, Fallout and more are expected to make a big showing.

The 2024 People’s Choice Country Awards

When To Watch: September 26 at 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: NBC or with a Peacock subscription

Host: Shania Twain

Between her incredible hits and her sustainable fashion game, Shania Twain is sure to kill it as host of the People’s Choice Country Awards. She’ll emcee the night that honors the incredibly popular genre of music, and I’m sure we’ll also see some incredible performers. Last year, there were numbers from artists like Blake Shelton, Jelly Roll and Kelsea Ballerini, so I’m sure this year’s ceremony will be full of A+ performances.

The 2024 American Music Awards

When To Watch: October 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: CBS or with a Paramount+ subscription

Host: TBD

The American Music Awards nominate artists based on “streaming, album and digital sales, radio airplay and social activity,” CBS News noted. So, considering this year’s pop girl takeover, I imagine we’ll be seeing folks like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more in the pool of potential winners.

The 2024 CMA Awards

When To Watch: November 2024, exact date TBD

Where To Watch: ABC

Host: TBD

At the moment, there’s not much known about the upcoming award show that is considered “ Country Music’s Biggest Night. ” However, we do know it will happen in November.

Last year, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton and more won big. It stands to reason that artists like them will be present at this year’s ceremony, especially since both Wilson and Combs are releasing albums this year, alongside artists who are just dipping their toes into the genre, like Post Malone and Beyoncé.

The 2025 Golden Globes

When To Watch: January 5, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: CBS or with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription

Host: TBD

We don’t know much about the 2025 Golden Globes, and we won’t until the TV season comes to a close and the prestige films premiere toward the end of the 2024 movie schedule .

When it comes to who will host the show, it will be interesting to see who they pick, considering Jo Koy famously bombed last year. They could go hostless or maybe they can get a duo like Tina Fey and Amy Poehler to take the stage again.

The 2025 Grammy Awards

When To Watch: February 2, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: CBS or with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription

Host: TBD

The 2025 Grammy Awards are going to be next level! From Taylor Swift’s project The Tortured Poets Department to Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter to new releases from Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Sabrina Carpenter and more, it’s been a year stacked with new and excellent music. So, you know the award show recognizing it all is going to be epic.

The 2025 BAFTA Film Awards

When To Watch: February 16, 2025, time TBD

Where To Watch: For American viewers, BritBox. For UK viewers, BBC One and iPlayer.

Host: TBD

The BAFTA’s are an important stop in the awards circuit for the movies trying to take home the biggest awards in film. The British Academy Film Awards recognizes a lot of British film, actors and creators. However, movies from other countries are also honored, for example, last year Poor Things, The Holdovers and American Fiction were all named winners in various categories.

The 2025 SAG Awards

When To Watch: February 23, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: With a Netflix subscription

Host: Probably won’t have one

The SAG Awards mark one of the last stops of the TV award season and one of the big shows leading into the Oscars for movies. This is when all the actors get together to vote on the year’s best performances in television and film, and it’s typically a good predictor in terms of which performers will take home Academy Awards.

The 2025 Academy Awards

When To Watch: March 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where To Watch: ABC or with a Hulu Live TV subscription

Host: TBD

The biggest night in movies is moving up one week this year, and, like the 2024 ceremony, it will happen one hour earlier than it has in years prior.

Right now, we don’t know who will be nominated for this prestigious award, however, as we move into festival season, it will become clearer.

MTV Movie Awards

When To Watch: 2025 (TBD)

The MTV Movie Awards will not happen this year. However, they aren’t gone for good. As Deadline reported, they are “skipping this year,” and the show will “return in a reimagined format in 2025.” So, while the big blockbusters and A-listers won’t be recognized at the show in 2024, it will be back in action next year.

As we learn more about these award shows and others pop up, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. Hosts, nominees and more specifics tend to be revealed in the couple of months before a given ceremony, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more details about all these upcoming events.