Michelle Williams Recalls Busy Philipps’ Hilarious Reaction To The Oscars’ La La Land /Moonlight Snafu (And It Involved Ben Affleck)

Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps have been through a lot together as besties since their start as supporting characters on Dawson’s Creek. Through the good, bad, funny and even odd, they’ve continued to stand through it all together. So, when the pals got together to chat about Williams’ project on the 2025 TV schedule , Dying For Sex, an infamous Oscar event they witnessed came up in conversation. And, surprisingly, Ben Affleck and a role of his are an essential element in their response to the La La Land and Moonlight mixup.

Philipps’ show, Busy This Week, kicked off its second season with Williams, and they covered plenty, including Dying for Sex, which is available with a Hulu subscription . However, they also talked about the infamous La La Land/Moonlight blunder, seeing as they were there because Williams was nominated for Manchester by the Sea that year.

Via QVC+’s YouTube , the Brokeback Mountain star revealed how her friend was positive Ben Affleck could save the moment due to his superhero status, stating:

You turned to him and said, 'Do something! Do something!' Because he was Batman, and you expected he was going to save the day. He was just as shocked as the rest of us.

All of this is just too good, and speaks to the viral photo of the audience’s pure confusion (which all three can be seen in). I love everything about it, but I’m not sure which is the best part. It’s a tie between the Freaks and Geeks alum’s thought process (as they mention in the clip), Ben Affleck looking back at his bestie, Matt Damon, and Williams’ impersonation of Philipps.

However, what really got me laughing was thinking about whether Affleck’s Batman could actually do anything to help save that moment back in 2017. My money is on he wouldn't be able to do much, because amidst all the confusion, the only thing that could really be done was call out the actual Best Picture winner, and that did eventually happen.

Up Next (Image credit: Focus Features) Michelle Williams And Dax Shepard Reflect On Heath Ledger’s Legacy And Death

Maybe someday we’ll get a full rationale from the Girls5eva actress as to why her first thought was that Ben Affleck could save the day.

However, for now, I’m just so pleased to hear the BFFs reminisce about it. As mentioned, the pair has experienced a lot of life together, including the passing of the Brokeback Mountain star’s once partner, Heath Ledger (the two had Matilda Ledger together), Philipps’ almost bar fight in defense of Williams , and much more. So, anytime I can hear them chat about the stories they share, I'm excited.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even though I do remember the Oscar snafu and all the confusion that followed, I may let Michelle Williams’ imitating Busy Philipps’ lol-worthy response eclipse everything else. However, I’ll also be thinking about how Ben Affleck’s Batman could’ve solved any of the switch-up mess.