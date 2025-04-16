How To Watch Sherlock And Daughter Online And Stream Every Episode Of The CW Mystery Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Sherlock And Daughter Online

Watch Sherlock And Daughter: Synopsis

Who’s the daddy? Just possibly Baker Street’s finest detective, that’s who! The hugely entertaining new The CW series adds this intriguing update to Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved mystery stories, starring Golden Globe-nominee David Thewlis as Sherlock and Blu Hunt (The Originals) as Amelia Rojas, the latter approaching the super sleuth with a murder case and insisting that he’s her long-lost father. Simply read on to watch Sherlock and Daughter online as explained in our guide below, and 100% free via The CW anywhere.

Just to clarify, there’s been no recently discovered 57th Sherlock Holmes short story titled The Terrifying Case of the Contested Paternity Claim. Now that the copyright on Conan Doyle’s iconic works have lapsed, creatives can take all kinds of artistic liberties. For instance, you can currently see Holmes’s sidekick John H. Watson living in modern-day Pittsburgh in CBS medical drama Watson. Nancy Springer, meanwhile, expanded the Holmes’ family tree by giving him a crime-solving sister in The Enola Holmes Mysteries, and – wham, bam, thank you ma’am – the famously asexual Holmes is now about to receive the confounding news that he might have sired a daughter.

The setup lends a compelling new dynamic to this Doyle-inspired story. Created by Brendan Folley (Cold Courage) and with James Duff (Star Trek: Picard, TNT series The Closer) in the role of showrunner, Sherlock and Daughter will find Holmes and Amelia working together in a series full of peril, criminal conspiracies, action, and even a pinch of young romance.

Having set sail from California, Amelia arrives in Baker Street begging Holmes to help solve her mother’s murder, and insisting she’s his offspring. He agrees. Her arrival comes at a good time for the legendary detective. With the “Red Thread,” an international criminal cabal, holding his friend Watson (Seán Duggan) hostage to dissuade Holmes from investigating their illicit activities – which may involve his archenemy Moriarty (Emmy-winner Dougray Scott) – Amelia becomes his investigative surrogate. It’s an initially expedient relationship, though one that finds the strong-willed Amelia and coldly logically Holmes grow closer as a result.

Praised by AV Club for its enjoyable mix of “Victorian noir and CW melodrama,” who effuse that the star-studded series demonstrates “no shortage of heart nor intelligence,” this refreshing twist on Doyle's famous detective stories sounds like it could be a winner.

Find out everything to know about how to watch Sherlock & Daughter online in our following guide, and stream every episode for free with a VPN – no matter where in the world you’re located.

How to watch Sherlock and Daughter online free in the US

(Image credit: The CW)

US viewers can watch Sherlock and Daughter when it premieres on The CW channel Wednesday, April 16, with episodes airing weekly from 9pm ET/PT. Don’t have cable? There are multiple options as outlined below, including the free to use CW website and app.

Want to stream the series live? FuboTV is a comprehensive cable-replacement service. The entry-level Pro plan has in excess of 150 channels, including FOX, ESPN, ABC, FX, MTV and Bravo, and provides a FREE trial deal for new subscribers. You’ll then pay the discounted amount of $54.99 for your first month, and $84.99 a month thereafter.

A Hulu + Live TV plan also comes with live CW channel programming. If you haven’t previously been a member, you can try its 3-day free trial first, after which the monthly cost starts from $82.99.

Alternatively, stream Sherlock and Daughter on-demand via The CW website or The CW app. Episodes will be uploaded the day after their linear CW debut, from 3am ET / 12am PT, and both services are completely FREE to use.

Temporarily traveling outside the US? Watch Sherlock and Daughter free on The CW as usual with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Sherlock and Daughter online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Sherlock and Daughter online just as you would at home.

While services like The CW block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Americans overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access The CW from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Sherlock and Daughter as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including The CW. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for The CW, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Sherlock and Daughter, head to The CW website.

How to watch Sherlock and Daughter online in the UK

(Image credit: Discovery+)

The legendary British detective is back, and UK viewers can watch Sherlock and Daughter online from Wednesday, April 16 with a subscription to Discovery Plus (yup, Discovery Plus!), the streamer’s first scripted drama series.

Memberships begin from as little as £3.99 a month. That’ll serve up content from the likes of Discovery, Quest, Really, Animal Planet, and HGTV. Meanwhile, sports afficionados could opt for the £30.99 a month option, which will let you watch thrilling UEFA Champions League games, boxing, motorsports, and lots more.

NB: If you’re currently abroad but want to watch Sherlock and Daughter, purchasing a VPN will let you stream your favorite shows no matter where you are in the world.

Can I watch Sherlock and Daughter online in Canada?

This new Sherlock Holmes-inspired series is mysteriously absent in Canada. We’ve scoured the interweb, but as yet there’s no confirmed way to watch Sherlock and Daughter in Canada as of yet. We’ll update you with any new info here once we get a lead.

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch Sherlock and Daughter from anywhere, just like you normally would.

Can I watch Sherlock & Daughter online in Australia?

Sadly, not right now. But in better news, Sherlock and Daughter has been acquired for broadcast Down Under and will be available to stream on SBS On Demand later this year.

You can watch SBS programming live or on-demand with SBS On Demand. It’s free to use, with absolutely no fees. Simply sign-in, or create an account by providing a few personal details (name, email address, DOB, etc.) and that’s it! You’re ready to start streaming.

However, if you’re traveling outside of the US, you’ll find The CW app inaccessible due to geo-blocks. The solution? You can simply sign up for a VPN and stream as if back at home.

Sherlock And Daughter Trailer

Sherlock & Daughter Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sherlock And Daughter Episode Release Schedule

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 1, “The Challenge”: Wednesday, April 16

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 2, “The Common Thread”: Wednesday, April 23

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 3, “Partners in Crime”: Wednesday, April 30

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 4, “For Kith & Kin”: Wednesday, May 7

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 5, “Doubting Thomas”: Wednesday, May 14

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 6, “Sounds Connections”: Wednesday, May 21

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 7, "The Great Fleece”: Wednesday, May 28

Sherlock & Daughter – Episode 8, “The Last Dance”: Wednesday, June 2

Sherlock And Daughter Cast

David Thewlis as Sherlock Holmes

Blu Hunt as Amelia Rojas

Dougray Scott as Professor Moriarty

Joe Klocek as Dan Moriarty

Antonio Aakeel as Swann

Orén Kinlan as Shaw McPherson

Gia Hunter as Clara Anderson

Ivana Miličević as Marjorie Anderson

Paul Reid as Inspector Bullivant

Ardal O'Hanlon as Mr. Halligan

Shashi Rami as Bertram Birtwistle

Kojo Kamara as Clarence Halfpenny

Seán Duggan as Dr. Watson