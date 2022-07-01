Powered by RedCircle

We’re kicking off our director-themed Tier Lists with the one and only Quentin Tarantino. As usual, we run through his prolific filmography giving each entry a letter grade, but there’s a twist. Rather than an S tier, we’ve challenged ourselves to elect a single film as his Masterpiece. How did we do? Reach out and let us know what your list looks like.

Also this week, we continue to revel in the recent resurgence at the global box office. Top Gun: Maverick continued Tom Cruise’s historic run, Elvis made a respectable debut, and Jurassic World: Dominion creeps ever closer to a potential billion-dollar run.



Check out our completed tier list here.

00:06:41 - Box Office Round-Up

00:23:34 - Quentin Tarantino Tier List

00:55:44 - This Week In Movies

00:57:12 - Our Favorite Summer Blockbuster Movies

01:09:45 - Outro

