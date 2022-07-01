Quentin Tarantino Tier List
By Gabriel Kovacs published
Can we name his masterpiece?
We’re kicking off our director-themed Tier Lists with the one and only Quentin Tarantino. As usual, we run through his prolific filmography giving each entry a letter grade, but there’s a twist. Rather than an S tier, we’ve challenged ourselves to elect a single film as his Masterpiece. How did we do? Reach out and let us know what your list looks like.
Also this week, we continue to revel in the recent resurgence at the global box office. Top Gun: Maverick continued Tom Cruise’s historic run, Elvis made a respectable debut, and Jurassic World: Dominion creeps ever closer to a potential billion-dollar run.
Check out our completed tier list here.
Timestamps (approx. only)
00:06:41 - Box Office Round-Up
00:23:34 - Quentin Tarantino Tier List
00:55:44 - This Week In Movies
00:57:12 - Our Favorite Summer Blockbuster Movies
01:09:45 - Outro
Gabe studied Film & Photography at Webster University. He currently spends his free time looking like a fool trying to play Ice Hockey (a recently acquired hobby), playing video games, and watching every movie starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Dwayne, if you're reading this...he sends his love.
