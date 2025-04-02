David Fincher Reuniting With Brad Pitt For A Quentin Tarantino Sequel Sounds Like A Heavenly Dream, But I Have 2 Big Questions If It Happens

Fans of both Brad Pitt and David Fincher have been waiting for the Se7en and Fight Club duo reteam for some time. While the 2025 movie schedule is not the venue that’ll make it happen, there’s apparently a project that’s making the rounds that intends to do what World War Z 2 couldn’t. As Quentin Tarantino’s scrapped script for his Cliff Booth-centric sequel to Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood is now being given new life, there are two major issues I’m pondering now that we know it isn’t a prank.

What We’ve Heard About This Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Sequel

When news of this project was first shared by The Playlist, I have to admit that the one true question I had was “Is this real?” April Fools’ Day isn’t exactly the best time to drop breaking news, but as more and more publications ran with certainty, this enterprise became more of a reality. With that uncertainty out of the way, here’s what the pitch process involved, and what the main thrust of the film is supposed to be, per Deadline's confirmation:

Brad Pitt indeed got Tarantino’s blessing to show Pitt’s Se7en director David Fincher the script that focuses on subsequent adventures of Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood’s Cliff Booth character. And because Fincher is exclusive to Netflix, the movie — if it gets made — will be financed and released by Netflix, straight to streaming.

February 2024 seems to be where this project started to pivot into its current form, as that’s when Brad Pitt and Quentin Tarantino’s rumored reteaming began to make the rounds. Beginning as the script previously known as The Movie Critic, Tarantino dropped out of the project last August, which led to this potential Pitt/Fincher reconnection.

So with all of these plates of speculation now spinning, it’s time to ask two really big questions about what the future holds for Cliff Booth. The first query of the moment is one we kind of have an answer for, but would depend on the constant creative challenge we know by one word: “canon.”

Which Version Of Cliff Booth’s "Misadventure" Will Be Canon?

One of the lingering questions after Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood’ s release was “Did Cliff Booth kill his wife?” The way Quentin Tarantino presents the event in the picture left that subject open for massive interpretation, especially because we didn’t see the death take place.

However, when Tarantino’s expanded/revised novelization answered that question , it was an emphatic “Yes.” In fact, the gory details given through "Chapter 10 - Misadventure" more than kind of change how we might feel about this good time buddy of Rick Dalton. So if we’re getting a sequel that follows Booth through his later career, does this mean we should keep in mind the cinematic version of things?

Since Quentin Tarantino’s literary version of events plays out differently from the picture it’s based on, one could assume that movie and book canon are separate. Still, I’d like to know for sure which version of events QT used to further the story of Brad Pitt’s world weary stuntman.

What Does This Mean For Other Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Projects?

Since we’re on the topic of this 2019 hit, the next question to ask would be if this could be a sign that Netflix will go all-in on Tarantino’s further plans connected to the plot at hand? More specifically, there’s a pair of projects that would benefit from this discussion, the first of which is the teased extended cut of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood .

Much like what the writer/director did with The Hateful Eight, a Netflix debut of the four-hour cut has been bandied about. Whether it’d become a miniseries like The Hateful Eight: Extended Version, or play out as a singular entity could also be up for debate. That being said, and from someone who’s still burned by the long-promised home video version of Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, I need to know for sure.

That brings us to the other pitch Quentin Tarantino has in the hopper for this universe: that Bounty Law series adaptation . Now, if Netflix wants to promote this Brad Pitt/David Fincher sequel, having the extended cut mentioned above is an easy move. But if this Cliff Booth follow-up hits with critics and crowds, would that be a sign to snag Leonardo DiCaprio back for the five episodes already written?

Both of those major questions, and the tangential concerns they inspire, fall back into line - as there’s one thing we should all be asking ourselves: is this actually going to happen? Let’s not forget that Brad Pitt and David Fincher’s defunct World War Z sequel had us all on the hook for some time, dreaming of the possibility of a Ouija: Origin of Evil-style redemption, via a potentially superior sequel.

Though Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood isn’t something that needs to be improved upon, I have to say that if this concept somehow does falter, I’ll be pretty disappointed. For now though we’ll all have to be content with the fact that on June 27th, F1 will bring us Pitt driving absurdly fast cars for the director of Top Gun: Maverick, with an awesome supporting cast along for the ride. That should be distracting enough for the moment, yes?