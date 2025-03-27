I Don't Care What Anybody Says. The Hateful Eight Doesn't Get The Credit It Deserves. Here's Why

I’m not going to debate with anybody on what Tarantino's best movie is– It’s Pulp Fiction .

However, when it comes to ranking the rest of his movies , you can start having discussions. While Tarantino has never made a bad movie (Death Proof has its merits!), he has so many good ones that you could make an argument for any movie in his filmography as his next best film.

However, while some flicks always float close to the top–Inglourious Basterds, Kill Bill, and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood are usually next in line–I, for one, have always felt that his eighth film, The Hateful Eight, is his next best movie after Pulp Fiction, and I don’t think it gets nearly enough credit. Here’s why.

The Movie Does So Much With So Little

By every metric, one might say that The Hateful Eight is rather small in nature. I mean, why wouldn’t they? Taking place almost entirely in one location, The Hateful Eight’s closest cousin is probably Reservoir Dogs when it comes to the size and scope of its setting.

This might be why I love The Hateful Eight, since Reservoir Dogs is my third favorite Tarantino film. The story takes place in a haberdashery in the middle of a terrible storm. In one of his best roles , Tarantino regular Samuel L. Jackson plays a bounty hunter named Major Marquis Warren with three corpses in tow.

By happenstance, he meets up with his old friend, John Ruth - “The Hangman” - played by Kurt Russell, in a stagecoach. Ruth is currently handcuffed to the fugitive “Crazy” Daisy Domergue (played expertly by Jennifer Jason Leigh), on the way to having her hanged, and a new sheriff named Chris Mannix (Played by Walter Goggins) hitches a ride with them. They’re all going their separate ways, but the storm gets so bad that they end up at the haberdashery together, along with four (or so we’re led to believe) others.

And, that’s it. It doesn’t seem like much, but what follows is one of the wildest rides Tarantino has ever taken us on. A lot of this is because the tensions are sky high, as there’s racial tension (Which I’ll get into later), but also the tension of former Confederate soldiers in the same tight space as Northerners.

The events that follow are like a powder keg. And, even though it’s not as bombastic as World War II (Inglourious Basterds), as expansive as slavery (Django Unchained), or one of the best martial arts movies of all time (Kill Bill), it still manages to be Tarantino’s second most thrilling movie for me, right after Pulp Fiction. It’s that good.

It Is Samuel L. Jackson's Second Best Tarantino Character, Right After Jules Winnfield

One could argue that the best role in Samuel L. Jackson’s career was as Jules Winnfield. Effortlessly cool and ruthless, but also the kind of guy who could change, Jackson’s role in Pulp Fiction is the kind of career-defining role that only comes once in an actor’s lifetime…if they’re lucky.

Jackson has found himself in most of Tarantino’s films, but The Hateful Eight is arguably his only leading role (Pulp Fiction comes close, but there are so many moving pieces in that movie that I don’t feel comfortable calling him the main protagonist).

In The Hateful Eight, he plays a conniving bounty hunter who makes friends with white people by showing them a fake letter from Abraham Lincoln. He’s also the kind of guy who would goad a racist into pulling out his gun by telling him an elaborate tale of how he sexually abused and killed his son.

And all the while, you can tell he’s having a good time the whole way through. He’s the kind of character who you feel that Tarantino must have written the role with him in mind, and Jackson delivers each line with the kind of verve and attitude that only he can.

I loved Jackson in Jackie Brown, but I think this is Jackson’s second-best role in a Tarantino film. He’s just so much fun to spend time with.

This Movie Has Some Of Tarantino's Best Dialogue…Though It's SUPER Problematic

I was really upset when I heard that Tarantino’s supposed tenth and final film, The Movie Critic , was canceled . This is mostly because I look forward to every Tarantino flick since it means that we’ll get some of the best dialogue in the business.

And, speaking of some of the best dialogue, I think that The Hateful Eight has some of Tarantino’s finest…but I say that with a caveat. Even though I really love the conversations in this film (you can really hear the different walks of life of every character by the way they speak), I also think this is one of Tarantino’s most problematic screenplays, and it’s mostly because of the racial tension in the film.

Now, look. I get it. This is a film with a Black lead character and racist people from the South. And, with Tarantino’s 7th movie, Django Unchained, we had actors like Leonardo DiCaprio (In one of his best movies) dropping the N-word on more than one occasion. Hell, Tarantino himself dropped the N-word in Pulp Fiction. It’s something he’s been criticized a lot for in the past.

That said, it just feels particularly icky in The Hateful Eight. Maybe it’s because of the context. In Django Unchained, we had a slave who rose up and took vengeance. But, with the Civil War having ended by the start of The Hateful Eight, it just feels a bit worse.

That said, the dialogue is still authentic, even with how uncomfortable it makes me feel (It definitely isn’t satisfying like Django Unchained ). Outside of the racism, though, it’s just a joy to listen to, probably more than any other Tarantino film for me.

The Ensemble Cast Is Probably The Best Tarantino Has Ever Assembled

I think there’s something to be said for a director who always seems to have the best actors in their films. One could argue that Tarantino himself just manages to use actors to their full potential (Like, what American even knew who Cristoph Waltz was until he delivered his Oscar-winning performance in Inglourious Basterds?).

That said, I think there’s even more to be said of a director who can not only use the best actors, but also have them work in an ensemble cast. I mean, that takes immeasurable talent, but Tarantino has done it on multiple occasions. Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and Jackie Brown all showcase great ensemble casts, and they all work.

Aside from Pulp Fiction, I think The Hateful Eight has the best cast that Tarantino has ever assembled. And that’s because each actor has something to offer. I’ve already talked about Jackson, but Kurt Russell is fantastic as “The Hangman.” He’s both stalwart, but also a little dim. Bruce Dern as a dying Confederate General has a real spark, and Tim Roth worms his way into the story in the best way possible.

As one of the only females in the film, Jennifer Jason Leigh was nominated for an Academy Award for her performance, and it was well-warranted.

I mean, just across the board, everybody’s great, which is important, since this is one of Tarantino’s most challenging films to watch.

It Goes Down As Tarantino's Most Mean-Spirited-But Also One Of His Most Fun-Movies In His Filmography

I just said that The Hateful Eight is challenging to watch, and it is. But, not because it’s not fun, as it's very fun. The scene with the poisoned coffee while Ennio Morricone’s music plays (Did I mention the soundtrack is amazing?!), is one of my favorite moments in any Tarantino film ever.

Even so, The Hateful Eight is a really mean-spirited movie. The abuse Jennifer Jason Leigh’s character goes through is hard to stomach, even despite her evil ways, and the way the film ends on such a down note really doesn’t make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

And, as I already mentioned, the racism is a bit harsh in this film. None of the characters are good people, and to have them all stuck in one claustrophobic environment really does start to wear on you after a while.

So, even though I love this movie, I have to admit that it’s a hard film to sit through. But that also makes it even more interesting since it’s such a pleasure to watch, even when you’re wincing all the way through. What art!

But, what do you think? Are you somebody who also gives The Hateful Eight its flowers? For more news on all things Tarantino-related, be sure to swing by here often.