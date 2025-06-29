Enola Holmes 3 Is (Finally) Filming, And Fans Are Obsessed With Millie Bobby Brown's Cute BTS Photo Dump

There’s no denying how much everyone is looking forward to seeing Millie Bobby Brown and the gang return for Stranger Things Season 5 later this year on the 2025 TV schedule, but that’s not the only upcoming Netflix project Brown's involved in. Enola Holmes 3 is also in the works, and after seeing the absolutely adorable photos that the actress took on set, fans are really excited about the upcoming mystery movie.

Millie Bobby Brown’s portrayal of Sherlock Holmes’ little sister in the first Enola Holmes in 2020 quickly became one of Netflix’s most popular original movies, leading to a sequel in 2022. Skip ahead a few years and fans are ready for that threequel — especially after seeing the actress reunite with Louis Partridge and the rest of the Enola Holmes 3 cast and crew in pics she shared to Instagram:

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

How can you not smile after seeing Millie Bobby Brown’s face in that first photo with Louis Partridge (who plays her on-screen love interest Tewkesbury) and director Philip Barantini? Overall it looks like they had the most fun making Enola Holmes 3, and you’ve got to love that Brown made her way around the crew to give them their flowers.

If the Damsel star was trying to pump fans up for the upcoming flick, she was successful, as people hit the comments section to say:

Can’t wait for Enola Holmes 3💞🫶🏻 – millie_flo_lover

– millie_flo_lover OMG CANT WAIT FOR ENOLA HOLMES 3 – erikafernandes_

– erikafernandes_ EH3 era, here we goooo – theupsidedownreporter

– theupsidedownreporter OH MY GOD WE ARE SO READY – milliebbrownbrs

– milliebbrownbrs I can’t wait for EH3🕵🏻‍♀️ – sweetfilevens

– sweetfilevens can’t wait to watch itt🫶🏻 – i.lv.mills

– i.lv.mills Let's go enola is back! 💗 – strangerr_reels

– strangerr_reels CANT WAITTTTTT – doniaawael

– doniaawael Cant wait for eh3🔥– ameliadmynti12

The second movie in the series received positive marks from critics (in CinemaBlend’s review of Enola Holmes 2, Eric Eisenberg even said it was superior to the original), and Netflix was quick to express interest in a third movie. It’s taken a few years to come together, but hopefully it’s worth the wait.

Harry Bradbeer — who helmed the first two movies — will not return for Enola Holmes 3. Adolescence director Philip Barantini has taken over, bringing with him Jack Thorne, the writer of the heartbreaking series (which is also available to stream with a Netflix subscription).

In the same way that Millie Bobby Brown wanted her character to evolve in the second movie, the passage of a few years and the change in writer and director likely signal that Enola Holmes 3 will skew a little darker than its predecessors. It’ll be interesting to learn more about the upcoming movie, which will also see the return of Himesh Patel, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Sharon Duncan-Brewster in their previous roles.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

No release date has been announced yet, but keep your eyes on the movie release calendar, as well as Millie Bobby Brown’s social media, because you never know when her next adorable photo dump is coming.