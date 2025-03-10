See Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lovely Comments About Being ‘Starstruck’ By The Late Luke Perry While On The Set Of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

News
By
published

One of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood was starstruck on the set of the last Quentin Tarantino movie.

Luke Perry in Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood
(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and most people would likely find themselves quite starstruck to meet him in person. But even the stars get starstruck and DiCaprio himself admits to having felt that way on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood when he met Luke Perry.

Luke Perry was far from the biggest star in the cast of Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s latest film. However, it was the former ‘90s teen heartthrob who DiCaprio says he was excited to meet, because being young in the ‘90s, he remembered just how cool Perry came across on TV. In the new documentary film I Am Luke Perry (via People) diCaprio said…

I was immediately struck by his kindness. Having been born and raised in Los Angeles, and worked in this industry my entire life, it has, in many ways, greatly shaped who I am. There was an immediate sense of excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set. It was incredible. … I remember being in my teens, and he was the manifestation of the new [James] Dean on television, and everyone was crazy about him.

Being only a couple of years younger than DiCaprio, I know exactly what the Oscar winner is talking about./ When Luke Perry came on the scene as part of the cast of Beverly Hills 90210, he was the epitome of cool. As corny as much of it all likely is now, at the time, it was difficult not to see Perry as the coolest guy in the room.

Luke Perry died of complications from a stroke in 2019 at the age of 52. Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood was released four months later.

Dicaprio may have ultimately become the bigger movie star, but Luke Perry had a long and successful career. Beyond that, as many have said before, DiCaprio says what struck him most, after really having a conversation with him, was how kind Perry ultimately was. DiCaprio explained…

I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck. But then he and I got to sit down and talk about Los Angeles, the '90s, his life, where his career had gone, where my career had gone, where his life [had gone], my life [had gone]. I was so, struck, how do I say this, by the kindness of his character. [He was] just an incredibly generous human being.

May we all be remembered as well as Luke Perry when we’re gone. He was a great actor but beyond that, everybody who knew him seems to agree he was a good person.

Dirk Libbey
Dirk Libbey
Content Producer/Theme Park Beat

CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis.  Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Eric, Sam and Frodo at a subway in A Quiet Place: Day One

A Quiet Place: Day One Is The Third Movie In The Franchise, But Does It Count As A Quiet Place 3? What The Producer Says
Damon looking serious and concerned in Apple TV+&#039;s The Instigators, Affleck preparing for a case in the Accountant 2.

Matt Damon Supported Ben Affleck At The Accountant 2 Premiere, And The Recent Divorcée Knows He’s ‘Lucky’
Luffy in One Piece

Ahead Of Netflix's One Piece Season 2, The Anime Hit A Major Milestone I Think Fans Should Be Happy About
See more latest
Most Popular
Luffy in One Piece
Ahead Of Netflix's One Piece Season 2, The Anime Hit A Major Milestone I Think Fans Should Be Happy About
Blake Lively&#039;s character talking to Anna Kendrick&#039;s character in Another Simple Favor.
Blake Lively Called Out A Big Twist They Thought Of While Making Another Simple Favor, And Now I'm Even More Excited
Phil Hartman turns to the camera with a demented grin in the Saturday Night Live sketch &quot;Sassy&#039;s Sassiest Boys.&quot;
A Former SNL Guest Host Didn't Realize How Much Prep Work Phil Hartman Put Into Random Sketches And Got 'Reprimanded' For It
Woody saying goodbye to Andy in Toy Story 3, Florence Pugh&#039;s Yelena, looking worse for wear but ready to fight, in The Thunderbolts*.
Thunderbolts* Being Inspired By Toy Story Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I'm Invested
Shemar Moore on S.W.A.T.
Shemar Moore Has A Netflix Request After CBS Has Finally (And Firmly) Canceled S.W.A.T., And He Makes A Lot Of Good Points
Moana looking lovingly back while on water in Moana 2
New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 6 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (March 10 - 16)
Odell Beckham Jr. cameo in House Party
Odell Beckham Jr Responds After Getting Named In the Latest Diddy Complaint: ‘Boy I’ll Tell U What’
Eric, Sam and Frodo at a subway in A Quiet Place: Day One
A Quiet Place: Day One Is The Third Movie In The Franchise, But Does It Count As A Quiet Place 3? What The Producer Says
Damon looking serious and concerned in Apple TV+&#039;s The Instigators, Affleck preparing for a case in the Accountant 2.
Matt Damon Supported Ben Affleck At The Accountant 2 Premiere, And The Recent Divorcée Knows He’s ‘Lucky’
Jason Isaacs in The White Lotus Season 3.
White Lotus Gave Jason Isaacs A Nude Scene And The Internet Exploded (Including Harry Potter Fans)