See Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lovely Comments About Being ‘Starstruck’ By The Late Luke Perry While On The Set Of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and most people would likely find themselves quite starstruck to meet him in person. But even the stars get starstruck and DiCaprio himself admits to having felt that way on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood when he met Luke Perry.

Luke Perry was far from the biggest star in the cast of Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s latest film. However, it was the former ‘90s teen heartthrob who DiCaprio says he was excited to meet, because being young in the ‘90s, he remembered just how cool Perry came across on TV. In the new documentary film I Am Luke Perry (via People) diCaprio said…

I was immediately struck by his kindness. Having been born and raised in Los Angeles, and worked in this industry my entire life, it has, in many ways, greatly shaped who I am. There was an immediate sense of excitement in seeing Luke Perry on set. It was incredible. … I remember being in my teens, and he was the manifestation of the new [James] Dean on television, and everyone was crazy about him.

Being only a couple of years younger than DiCaprio, I know exactly what the Oscar winner is talking about./ When Luke Perry came on the scene as part of the cast of Beverly Hills 90210, he was the epitome of cool. As corny as much of it all likely is now, at the time, it was difficult not to see Perry as the coolest guy in the room.

Luke Perry died of complications from a stroke in 2019 at the age of 52. Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood was released four months later.

Dicaprio may have ultimately become the bigger movie star, but Luke Perry had a long and successful career. Beyond that, as many have said before, DiCaprio says what struck him most, after really having a conversation with him, was how kind Perry ultimately was. DiCaprio explained…

I felt this overwhelming feeling of being starstruck. But then he and I got to sit down and talk about Los Angeles, the '90s, his life, where his career had gone, where my career had gone, where his life [had gone], my life [had gone]. I was so, struck, how do I say this, by the kindness of his character. [He was] just an incredibly generous human being.

May we all be remembered as well as Luke Perry when we’re gone. He was a great actor but beyond that, everybody who knew him seems to agree he was a good person.