See Leonardo DiCaprio’s Lovely Comments About Being ‘Starstruck’ By The Late Luke Perry While On The Set Of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
One of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood was starstruck on the set of the last Quentin Tarantino movie.
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the biggest movie stars in the world, and most people would likely find themselves quite starstruck to meet him in person. But even the stars get starstruck and DiCaprio himself admits to having felt that way on the set of Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood when he met Luke Perry.
Luke Perry was far from the biggest star in the cast of Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino’s latest film. However, it was the former ‘90s teen heartthrob who DiCaprio says he was excited to meet, because being young in the ‘90s, he remembered just how cool Perry came across on TV. In the new documentary film I Am Luke Perry (via People) diCaprio said…
Being only a couple of years younger than DiCaprio, I know exactly what the Oscar winner is talking about./ When Luke Perry came on the scene as part of the cast of Beverly Hills 90210, he was the epitome of cool. As corny as much of it all likely is now, at the time, it was difficult not to see Perry as the coolest guy in the room.
Luke Perry died of complications from a stroke in 2019 at the age of 52. Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood was released four months later.
Dicaprio may have ultimately become the bigger movie star, but Luke Perry had a long and successful career. Beyond that, as many have said before, DiCaprio says what struck him most, after really having a conversation with him, was how kind Perry ultimately was. DiCaprio explained…
May we all be remembered as well as Luke Perry when we’re gone. He was a great actor but beyond that, everybody who knew him seems to agree he was a good person.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
