Will Star Wars’ Oscar Isaac Play Poe Dameron Again? Here’s What The Actor Says

Is it over for the Skywalker saga? Recently, it feels like Lucasfilm is starting to make an effort to launch a new era within the Star Wars timeline that doesn’t completely rely on the story (and family) that started it all. With that in mind, we have to wonder if fan-favorites from this period of the franchise will still be explored down the line, like Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. In the past, the actor hasn’t seemed interested in the prospect of a return, but let’s talk about the latest thoughts he shared when asked about playing the pilot again.

After wrapping up the role of Poe Dameron in 2019’s Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, Oscar Isaac said he was more inclined to make “handmade” movies than standing in front of a blue screen for major franchises like Star Wars. And he memorably joked (?) that he’d return to Dameron if he needed another house. Here’s what he says now:

I don’t know. I’m open to anything. You never know. I have no real feeling one way or another. I’m open to any good story. Time is the one thing that becomes challenging…as you get older and kids and all that. Where do [movies] fit in? If there was a great story and a great director and [Lucasfilm president] Kathy [Kennedy] came to me and was like, ‘I have this great idea,’ then I’m so open to it.

Oscar Isaac is keeping his options open, per his words to SiriusXM . While it certainly doesn’t sound like he’s running back to his orange jumpsuit in the near future, the actor isn't shutting down the idea of returning to the galaxy far, far away -- if the right project came his way. Two things seem to factor into how he’s making decisions moving forward. He has to form a connection with the story and filmmaker, and he has to have enough time to actually do the project.

Oscar Isaac is 43 years old and has two young sons, 5-year-old Eugene and 2-year-old Mads. When he started working on the sci-fi franchise back in 2014, the actor was not yet married and wasn't a father. He may have different priorities these days and be pickier about the projects he decides to sign on for.

I could certainly see Lucasfilm exploring Poe Dameron in the future with a Disney+ series focused on the character or even a solo film. But on the other hand, the actor and the cast of the Star Wars sequel trilogy dealt with a lot of unforeseen changes in creative direction and so forth. Isaac previously opened up about “Disney overlords” for not being ready to bring Poe and Finn’s relationship to screen after his “push” for it as well as lot of fan excitement for it to become canon. (Seriously, is there still tension there?)