I Really Wanted Andor’s Diego Luna To Receive Some Emmys Love For His Season 2 Work, But I Still Appreciate His Refreshing Take On Not Being Nominated
It's so hard not to love Diego Luna.
The 2025 Emmy nominations have been buzzed about since they were announced, and for good reason. Plenty of talented creatives are being honored for their contributions to TV over the past year. As a Star Wars fan, I was particularly excited to see Andor rake in 14 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. What I was disappointed by, however, was the fact that the show’s lead actor, Diego Luna, was not nominated. Nevertheless, I do appreciate his feelings about not being among the nominees.
Before Andor Season 2 becoming available to Disney+ subscription holders earlier this year, critics shared overwhelmingly positive reactions. Many series creator Tony Gilroy and co. for strongly building only the highly regarded first season in various respects. Diego Luna’s portrayal of the eponymous thief-turned-rebel also garnered major praise. Praise from fans followed on social media throughout the season and, like me, many also seemed taken aback by the snub. As explained to Ventaneando (via YouTube), he’s unfazed:
It’s a level-headed take on not receiving an award nomination if I ever heard one. It’s also worth mentioning that the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category is filled with some heavy hitters. Adam Scott (Severance), Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Noah Wyle (The Pitt) and Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) are all in the mix. I still wouldn’t argue with someone for thinking that Diego Luna was robbed, but know that Luna doesn’t see it that way.
Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan
Andor is just one of the many Star Wars shows available on Disney+. Tune in by paying $9.99 a month for the ad-supported plan. You can also go ad-free and pay $15.99 a month. Also, save 16% and pre-pay $159.99 for the annual plan.
Something that should be noted is that one other Star Wars show does beat Andor for the most Primetime Emmy nominations received for a single season. The first season of The Mandalorian managed to score 15 and won seven. Still that doesn’t at all undercut the Cassian actor’s enthusiasm, and he revealed the awards category that has him the most excited:
I can’t blame the Rogue One star for being so excited about the show (which he served as an executive producer on) being up for the Emmys’ drama series award. That nod is a true testament to the hard work put in by the cast and crew. Of course, as a fan, it’s also hard for me not to marvel over the 13 other nominations that the show earned. Check out the complete list down below:
- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
- Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series
- Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie
- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Alan Tudyk)
- Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (Forest Whitaker)
- Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
- Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
- Outstanding Drama Series
Of course, with its second season having finished amid the 2025 TV schedule, Andor’s run has come to an end. Diego Luna is at peace with the show having ended as it has, and I’m right there with him. It’s been amazing to watch Luna’s journey not just on the show but as an actor, considering there was a time where he could mostly just book “drug dealer” roles. So the fact that he was even being proposed as a possible nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor is a true win in and of itself.
Check out Diego Luna and co.’s excellent work on both seasons of Andor now by streaming them on Disney+. Also, check out the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on CBS on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.