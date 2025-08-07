I Really Wanted Andor’s Diego Luna To Receive Some Emmys Love For His Season 2 Work, But I Still Appreciate His Refreshing Take On Not Being Nominated

The 2025 Emmy nominations have been buzzed about since they were announced, and for good reason. Plenty of talented creatives are being honored for their contributions to TV over the past year. As a Star Wars fan, I was particularly excited to see Andor rake in 14 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. What I was disappointed by, however, was the fact that the show’s lead actor, Diego Luna, was not nominated. Nevertheless, I do appreciate his feelings about not being among the nominees.

Before Andor Season 2 becoming available to Disney+ subscription holders earlier this year, critics shared overwhelmingly positive reactions. Many series creator Tony Gilroy and co. for strongly building only the highly regarded first season in various respects. Diego Luna’s portrayal of the eponymous thief-turned-rebel also garnered major praise. Praise from fans followed on social media throughout the season and, like me, many also seemed taken aback by the snub. As explained to Ventaneando (via YouTube), he’s unfazed:

When it’s my time to be nominated, well, someone gets left out, right? And, surely, someone who had many merits. So that’s how things are. I prefer not to put too much emphasis on it… not to think too much about it… if I think about what it means, which is that 14 nominations is the highest number that a Star Wars series has ever had.

It’s a level-headed take on not receiving an award nomination if I ever heard one. It’s also worth mentioning that the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category is filled with some heavy hitters. Adam Scott (Severance), Sterling K. Brown (Paradise), Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us), Noah Wyle (The Pitt) and Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) are all in the mix. I still wouldn’t argue with someone for thinking that Diego Luna was robbed, but know that Luna doesn’t see it that way.

Something that should be noted is that one other Star Wars show does beat Andor for the most Primetime Emmy nominations received for a single season. The first season of The Mandalorian managed to score 15 and won seven. Still that doesn’t at all undercut the Cassian actor’s enthusiasm, and he revealed the awards category that has him the most excited:

The nomination that excites me the most is for Best Series, [Outstanding] Drama Series, because that’s what celebrates the work of everyone. Obviously, I would have loved to see not only my name but also the names of many of my fellow cast members.

I can’t blame the Rogue One star for being so excited about the show (which he served as an executive producer on) being up for the Emmys’ drama series award. That nod is a true testament to the hard work put in by the cast and crew. Of course, as a fan, it’s also hard for me not to marvel over the 13 other nominations that the show earned. Check out the complete list down below:

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Alan Tudyk)

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series (Forest Whitaker)

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Drama Series

Of course, with its second season having finished amid the 2025 TV schedule, Andor’s run has come to an end. Diego Luna is at peace with the show having ended as it has, and I’m right there with him. It’s been amazing to watch Luna’s journey not just on the show but as an actor, considering there was a time where he could mostly just book “drug dealer” roles. So the fact that he was even being proposed as a possible nominee for Outstanding Lead Actor is a true win in and of itself.

Check out Diego Luna and co.’s excellent work on both seasons of Andor now by streaming them on Disney+. Also, check out the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards when they air on CBS on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET.