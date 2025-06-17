Andor's Diego Luna Opens Up About Struggling With Only Getting 'Drug Dealer' Roles Until Star Wars Came Along
Diego Luna had a hard time getting the roles he wanted before Andor.
Diego Luna is one of the the biggest star in the galaxy far, far away. His role in Andor, available with a Disney+ subscription, is widely regarded as one of the best pieces of the entire Star Wars franchise. It’s made Luna a more high profile actor, and it’s helped him (mostly) break free from being offered the same sort of movie roles again and again.
Diego Luna recently participated in a roundtable discussion for THR that included the likes of Walton Goggins, Eddie Redmayne, Jeffrey Wright, Adam Scott and Cooper Koch. He told the group how, prior to being cast in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, he was only offered roles as drug dealers. Luna explained…
A lot of people likely became aware of Diego Luna for his role in Narcos: Mexico, where he did, in fact, play a drug lord. While the shift in the roles being offered to Diego Luna may have coincided with Star Wars, he doesn’t credit the franchise exclusively with changing his career. Instead, he thinks there’s been a larger shift in the way the entertainment world works that allows the audience to be in more control of demanding what they want to see. The actor continued…
While the modern entertainment landscape, specifically the popularity of streaming, has arguably had some strong negative impacts, such as on theatrical exhibition, there are other ways that streaming has certainly changed things for the better. The global reach of most streaming platforms means audiences all over the world can watch shows and movies from anywhere, and it gives the ability to see performers in different ways.
All this being said, it apparently hasn’t ended the endless stream of offers to Diego Luna to play drug dealers. It’s just that now he doesn’t feel obligated to take the roles simply because they are offered. He knows there are roles out there that will be more of what he wants to be doing, not simply what others tell him he should be doing. Luna says…
Diego Luna will next be seen in the upcoming film adaptation of the musical Kiss of the Spider Woman with Jennifer Lopez. It certainly won’t be the same old drug dealer role.
