Diego Luna Just Won A Big Award For Andor After Not Getting An Emmy Nomination (Which I'm Still Mad About)

Andor wrapped with its second and final season earlier in the 2025 TV schedule, and holds the distinction of being the rare Star Wars projects that most fans seem to agree is pretty fantastic. Unfortunately, that fan reaction didn't result in the show's cast sweeping the awards circuit nominations, as Diego Luna was left out of the 2025 Emmy Awards nominations, as well as Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Elizabeth Dulau, and the rest of the regular cast members.

I'm still bitter that Luna at least didn't get an Emmy nod for his work as Cassian Andor, even if he was unlikely to win as star of a genre series. (You can revisit Andor now with a Disney+ subscription.) So I had to celebrate when I saw that he recently won a notable award for Season 2.

Diego Luna's Award For Andor Season 2

The Critics Choice Super Awards from the Critics Choice Association are an annual event that specifically honor superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror, and other genre projects that are often left out of mainstream awards circuits like the Emmys, Academy Awards, Golden Globes, etc.

While The Penguin (available streaming now with an HBO Max subscription) took the most prizes on the TV front, Andor came out on top in two key categories: Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie and of course Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series or Made-For-TV Movie.

Luna beat out Ncuta Gatwa (Doctor Who), Walton Goggins (Fallout), Adam Scott (Severance), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Julio Torres (Fantasmas) for Best Actor, while Andor came out on top of Black Mirror, Doctor Who, Dune: Prophecy, Fantasmas, and Severance. The Star Wars show was also nominated in another category, with Adria Arjona up for Best Actress

While a Critics Choice Super Award isn't the same as an Emmy, Diego Luna did have a refreshing take on not being nominated. Plus, it could be a sign of things to come on the awards circuit in the coming months. Sure, Luna didn't get the nod that many Star Wars fans (myself included) believe he deserved from the Emmys, but Andor could still be honored at the next round of Golden Globe Awards and even the main Critics Choice Awards later this year.

Could Andor Win At The Emmys?

Even though Diego Luna doesn't have a shot at the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmy, he did take to Instagram to celebrate Andor earning no fewer than fourteen nominations, notably including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, Outstanding Guest Actor for Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera, and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

Am I a little bit bitter that Alan Tudyk got a nomination for three episodes of voice work when Diego Luna didn't get one as leading man? Kind of, but not because I begrudge Tudyk. I was as excited as anybody when K-2 arrived. Forrest Whittaker definitely turned in an intense guest performance as Saw, and I was pleasantly surprised to see him get the Emmy honor after I still think Andy Serkis was robbed for Season 1. In fact, after Season 1 did get any acting noms from the Emmys back in 2023, I wasn't confident about Adria Arjona getting a nod as Bix.

But dang it, my hopes were up for the leading man of one of the shows in the running for Outstanding Drama Series would have a shot at the trophy. Maybe I should just follow Diego Luna's example and celebrate Andor getting fourteen nominations instead of focusing on the big one he didn't get! We can all find out if Andor wins in any major category when the event airs on Sunday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.