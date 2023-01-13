Everything There Is To Know About The Disney+ Price: Plans And Cost Increases

You won't have to wish upon a star to find out the best Disney+ price for you. We've done the legwork for you, bringing a breakdown of all Disney+'s current plans with all the latest cost increases and new package unveilings, including its shiny new With Ads plan.

The place to watch Marvel from start to finish, or Disney+ Originals like Andor. If you're a subscriber based outside the US with access to its Star hubs, or you opt for the bundle, you can also stream Hulu hits like The Handmaid's Tale, or recent arrivals such as Welcome to the Chippendales and Fleishman is in Trouble.

What Disney+ price and plans are available?

There are a number of price points available (particularly if you live in the US). Elsewhere you can opt between its monthly or annual rate, with its With Ads plan yet to have launched internationally.

Choose from:

Disney+ Duo combines together Disney+ and Hulu, while Trio Basic and Trio Premium throw in ESPN+, too.

(Image credit: Marvel)

What is the best Disney+ price or deal currently?

Currently there are no special offers available on the Disney+ price - usually these appear around the anniversary of its launch, or whenever the House of Mouse service chooses to run its annual Disney+ Day celebrations (around its D23 expo).

While our best streaming service deals guide is the place to look for the latest news on discounts on subscriptions, for those in the US we'd recommend the $9.99 Disney+ bundle which throws in Hulu (opens in new tab).

Alternatively, if you want Disney+ on its own and want to forego ads, prepay for a whole year and save 16% (opens in new tab). This is the best Disney+ deal for all countries currently, essentially getting 12 months for the price of 10.

Has the Disney+ price increased at all?

Since its launch back in November 2019, the Disney+ price has increased twice. Originally costing $6.99 a month, in March 2021 plans went up by $1 to $7.99 a month, with international markets seeing a similar price hike.

The second Disney+ price hike happened more recently in December 2022 and was a more significant change with the introduction of Disney+'s ad-supported plan costing $7.99 a month. This saw the commercial free experience subscribers were otherwise used to jump to $10.99 a month or $109.99 annually (up from $79.99 a year).

However, its bundle saw perhaps the biggest (and most positive) impact, getting moderately cheaper and offering more variations on its packages rather than the $13.99 rate that encompassed Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. While this package is now a dollar cheaper at $12.99 a month (opens in new tab), you can also opt to subscribe to just Disney+ and Hulu for $9.99 a month (opens in new tab) if the sports add-on doesn't interest you.

We expect to see the ad-supported plan arrive in the likes of the UK, Canada, Australia, and elsewhere in in 2023 with similar Disney+ price increase implications.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Animation)