There's Allegedly More Drama Behind The Scenes At GMA After T.J. Holmes' Replacement Went Viral Over Bike Bulge Pics

When it comes to shows like GMA3: What You Need to Know and other news programs, the goal is to report the news, not be the news. However, for over a year now, Good Morning America has continued to find itself in the headlines. First it was the alleged affair between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes that was revealed in November 2022, and more recently other exits have rocked the longtime morning show. The latest behind-the-scenes drama, however, involves GMA3 anchor DeMarco Morgan and viral images of his bulge in bike shorts.

DeMarco Morgan, one of the anchors who replaced T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on GMA3, posted some photos to Instagram back in April that showed the morning show host posing with his bicycle while wearing workout clothes and a bike helmet. The pics immediately caught fans’ attention due to the tightness of Morgan’s shorts and the bulge that seemingly left little to the imagination. See the pics for yourself:

A post shared by DeMarco Morgan (@demarcomorgan) A photo posted by on

So why are DeMarco Morgan’s cycling pics causing drama at his job? According to TMZ , several of his colleagues at ABC find the photos embarrassing — for both Morgan and the network — and have asked him to take the post down. As of this writing, the photos remain on his social media grid, as the trade alleges that the anchor feels like people are overreacting.

ABC News has not publicly addressed DeMarco Morgan’s social media activity, and he is reportedly not facing any repercussions at his job so far. However, with his co-workers apparently causing quite a stink over the biking short pics, there are questions about whether or not the network’s morals clause could come into play, as it reportedly states that “an employee will act with due regard for public morals and conventions and won't do anything that makes ABC the subject of contempt, scandal and ridicule.”

Disney, which owns ABC News, has its own guidelines for employees, which include a requirement for employees to be “responsible” in their use of social media. Both of those clauses seem pretty open to interpretation, but since the pics have been up for nearly a month at this point, it doesn’t appear the network is in a big hurry to get them taken down.

DeMarco Morgan’s battle of the bulge is only the latest drama to befall Good Morning America and ABC News as a whole. On April 30 it was reported that ABC weatherman and Good Morning America regular Rob Marciano had been fired after years of complaints about his behavior that had, at least temporarily, led to him being banned from the GMA set.

Just days after Rob Marciano’s exit, ABC News President Kim Godwin announced she was leaving, allegedly amid increasing concerns over her job performance. In her tenure, Godwin — the first Black woman to run a broadcast news network — was instrumental in the investigation into Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ relationship and ultimate parting of ways.

Now, with DeMarco Morgan’s social media activity continuing to get attention, we’ll have to see what happens next, if anything, with the anchor and Good Morning America as a whole.