'Brendan Did It To Himself So He Can’t Blame Anybody': The Mummy Director Says Rumors Brendan Fraser Nearly Died On Set Have Been Greatly Exaggerated
Brendan Fraser has indicated he could have died on the set of The Mummy, but the director disagrees.
Brendan Fraser’s The Mummy is one of those movies that, even 25 years later, people still talk about. Unfortunately, it seems that some of that talk isn’t entirely accurate. Director Stephen Sommers recently debunked the idea that Tom Cruise was considered for the lead role, and while he’s at it, he’s also looking to put to bed the story that Fraser almost died on set.
The story that has been told, including by Brendan Fraser himself, is that the actor nearly died by strangulation when a scene in which his character is supposed to be hanged went awry. In Fraser’s version of the hanging story, it was Sommers who asked that the tension on the rope be taken up, but according to the director speaking with The Daily Beast, it was Fraser who asked that the noose be tighter. Sommers said…
In the scene, Fraser's Rick is dropped through the floor of a gallows. Luckily, his neck is apparently so strong that it doesn't break instantly, leading to him starting to die due to suffocation. He is ultimately saved by Rachel Weisz's character, who makes a deal that leads to Rick being cut down. Check out the scene here.
It's a well-done scene, and a stuntman was used for part of it. But Fraser was needed himself for the closeups, leading to him being put in the noose. Ultimately, the noose was tight enough, and Fraser was off his feet enough that the blood flow to the actor’s head was cut off, causing him to pass out.
That’s certainly not the situation you want anybody to be in on the set of a movie. Still, Stephen Sommers would like to make it clear that Brendan Fraser was in no real danger, as the set was full of people who made sure the situation was remedied quickly. He continued…
Fans have called for a fourth Mummy movie. Hopefully if that happens, nobody passes out. The franchise is still quite popular, and Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, which includes Fraser is a popular attraction. Fraser's Mummy has already stood the test of time better than the Tom Cruise attempt to reboot the franchise.
Sommers called it a humorous situation, but even if Fraser had been at fault, it doesn’t sound like the actor himself actually felt the situation was funny. Either way, we’re all certainly glad that nothing bad happened to Brandan Fraser. The Brenaissance showed us that man is a national treasure and needs to be protected.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.