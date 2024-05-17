'Die Hard 2' Is The Best 'Die Hard' Sequel | Director Interview w. Renny Harlin

Powered by RedCircle

Director Renny Harlin (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger) joins us for a chat about the making of his new film The Strangers: Chapter 1, the first of 3 chapters he shot simultaneously. But that of course is not all. The director has a long history in Hollywood, and we run through a number of his notable projects such as Die Hard 2, his Exorcist sequel, and more.



In our interview, the director walks us through some of his creative process on set for setting up his shots, choosing lenses, and why he doesn't need an excessive amount of takes to get what he wants. From regrets around his Exorcist sequel to conflicts on set with Bruce Willis on the direction to take the Die Hard franchise and even his experience making A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, we cover the breadth of his long career.

Next week, we welcome George Miller to the program for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, so be sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts!

Want More ReelBlend?

Sign up for our premium membership, which includes a bi-weekly newsletter from Sean, and ad-free episodes. Also, be sure to subscribe to ReelBlend on YouTube for full episodes of the show in video form. Finally, we have all kinds of fun merchandise for dedicated Blenders to flaunt their fandom with pride.