Even Khloé Kardashian Admits Kim’s Met Gala Shoes Were Insane (But Snooki Feels Differently)

We’ve seen Kim Kardashian go to some comical lengths in the name of fashion , but especially when it comes to the Met Gala, she’s been known to serve up some pretty iconic looks. Take 2022, for example, when she caused so much controversy by squeezing into Marilyn Monroe’s famous “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress , or 2021, when she covered her entire body — including her face — in Batman-esque Balenciaga . This year offered another big moment, but while everyone seemed to be focused on the gray sweater she paired with her sheer metal dress, her sister Khloé and even Jersey Shore’s Snooki had some thoughts on her insane choice of footwear.

In case you didn’t get enough of Kim Kardashian’s silver floral look on the Met Gala carpet, the Hulu reality star shared some behind-the-scenes images to Instagram , giving fans a close look at the heel-less platforms she (somehow) sported for the big night. Flip through the pics below, but be sure to take a look at the second slide:

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Many people took to the comments to celebrate the gorgeous dress and Kim Kardashian’s ridiculously tiny waist, but I’m here for Khloé Kardashian’s commentary, as she wondered how the heck her big sis even stayed upright in those sky-high shoes with no heels. The Good American boss wrote:

Damsel in distress. That invisible heel is wild! How did you manage? I definitely would have fallen

Not only was Kim Kardashian likely practicing some shallow breathing in that tight corset and exhibiting a limited range of motion in the metal dress, she had to literally stay on her toes the whole time. I’m with Khloé, because it just seems like not falling would be an impossible feat.

Impossible or not, though, it seemed like Snooki of Jersey Shore fame would have been more than willing to give those platforms a go, as she added her own comment to the thread, saying:

I’m gonna wear those heels my next meatball day

No offense to Snooki (aka Nicole Polizzi), because I have no doubt she can navigate a risky heel under the influence of alcohol much better than I can, but bringing these invisible heel platforms to a so-called “Meatball Day” would be an unmitigated disaster.

Snooki and co-star Deena Cortese dubbed themselves the “Meatballs” on the MTV reality show because of their short stature and tanned skin, with Meatball Days typically involving lots of drinking, dancing and generally acting like — to coin a Kardashian term — a slob kabob. I just hope if Snooki does follow through on that promise that the MTV cameras are rolling.

