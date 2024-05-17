A Classic Sitcom Is Making A Comeback Streaming On Netflix (And It Makes Total Sense)

Thanks to streaming, many shows have been given a second chance at life years after they’ve aired, and in some cases, they become megahits again. Just look at the Suits resurgence. Netflix has become the new home of several classic sitcoms as of late, most recently Reba, and it’s doing awfully well. And honestly, it makes complete sense.

The WB/CW sitcom ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 and starred Reba McEntire, Christopher Rich, Joanna Garcia, Steve Howey, Scarlett Pomers, Mitch Holleman, and Melissa Peterman. Reba has only been on Netflix since May 6 but is making waves. According to Netflix, the first season of Reba is #9 on the Top 10 for the week of May 6 to May 12 in the U.S., just above the limited series The Asunta Case. Reba’s resurgence comes at the same time McEntire’s new show was just announced, so it’s not so surprising that this happened.

It was recently announced that NBC gave a series order to Happy’s Place, a new sitcom that stars the country superstar and comes from the Reba production team. McEntire’s Reba co-star Melissa Peterman is also set to star in the new series coming to NBC later this year on the 2024 TV schedule.

This means that fans are probably feeling nostalgic for Reba. Streaming it on Netflix is the perfect way to prepare for Happy’s Place, even if it’s not a Reba reboot. Having the team from the series plus two stars on it is a great reason to rewatch the beloved sitcom.

That being said, Reba is still streaming on Hulu, so it’s not like Netflix is the only place where people are able to watch the show. Not only is it likely more people have Netflix than Hulu, but when a new show is made available, it’s usually right on the home page, making it easier for subscribers to watch it. This is only the first week that Reba is on Netflix, so it’s entirely possible that the sitcom will only go up the list. However, it will take a lot to take down the Tom Brady roast, which is continuing to sit comfortably at #1.

As more people wait for Happy’s Place, though, it’s always a possibility that Reba could take the crown as the top show on the streamer.

If Reba continues to do well on Netflix, could it get a Suits-style resurgence and a reboot? Considering the fact that Reba McEntire, Melissa Peterman, and the production team are now busy with Happy’s Place, it’s unlikely, at least for now. There have been Reba reboot discussions in the past, so it’s always possible. Reboots and revivals are constantly happening these days, so you never know what could happen.

While waiting for Happy’s Place to eventually make its debut on NBC this fall, Netflix subscribers and Hulu subscribers are able to watch all six seasons of Reba. More information on Happy’s Place should be released soon, and we'll be sure to keep you posted. In the meantime, hop on the Reba train and stream the beloved sitcom.