The Wildest Outfits At Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue Launch Party
These women brought their A-games.
It’s that time of year again, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is here! Last night, the models got together to celebrate the iconic magazine issue, and some of them rocked some truly wild looks. The 60th Anniversary individual covers featured Kate Upton, Chrissy Teigen, Gayle King and Hunter McGrady, and there’s a stunning cover with tons of legendary models on the front. To celebrate, they all attended a big party in New York City, and many of them rocked some truly wild and inspired looks.
Last year, we talked a lot about Megan Fox rocking a swimsuit for the cover and Martha Stewart stunning as one of the models. This year, we have to chat about all the looks these women rocked for the 60th Anniversary Celebration because they’re epic and iconic.
Paige Spiranac
Let’s start with Paige Spiranac, an influencer and former professional golfer. She was featured in the incredible cover shoot to celebrate the 60th Anniversary, and then rocked the carpet in this stunning white dress. I love how unconventional the cut is with the two pieces of fabric covering her chest, one form-fitting and the other loosely hanging off her. While I don’t quite understand how the top is staying on, I’m totally here for this white look that’s perfect for celebrating SI’s swimsuit cover.
Brittany Mahomes
Over the last year, Brittany Mahomes has made waves as she’s become friends with Taylor Swift – they even have a fun handshake they do at games – and made moves as a model and businesswoman. She made her Sports Illustrated debut in a red-hot one-piece with unique cutouts this year. And then, she celebrated it by attending the 60th Celebration with her hubby Patrick Mahomes and wearing this stunningly unique silver naked dress by Oscar de la Renta, per her Instagram, that almost looks like it's made of metallic flowers.
Brooks Nader
Brooks Nader has been a staple of the Sports Illustrated swim issue since 2019, and this year she was featured as one of the 60th Anniversary Legends. She proved once again why she is a legend by wearing an incredible naked dress that was made out of thin black thread. Much like Florence Pugh, who is always reinventing the sheer trend, Nader’s fit is an evolution of the naked dress that is truly daring and stunning.
Madisin Rian
Celebrities like Alexandra Daddario have proven that black bikini summer is in full swing, and if you weren’t convinced by them, Madisin Rian’s look should sell you on it immediately. The model, who made her SI swimsuit debut last year, came to 2024’s event and slayed in a black bikini top, thigh-high black boots and a big fur coat.
Xandra Pohl
Xandra Pohl posted on her Instagram that she was “little miss rookie” for SI’s swim issue. The DJ and TikToker sure didn’t look like this was her first issue though, and she proved that she was born to do this as she killed the carpet in a Christian Cowan black mini-dress, per her IG, that featured two silver stars making up the top to cover her chest.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Achieng Agutu
Another Sports Illustrated rookie this year was model Achieng Agutu. She was the co-winner of the Swim Search in 2023, and she made her debut in the iconic magazine issue this year. She attended the celebration in a stunning brown gown that taps into the popular wet look to celebrate this accomplishment. Both the brown material looks like it’s soaked and there are water droplets all over the garment. Overall, it’s a fabulous and wild fit that’s perfect for this event.
Lauren Chan
Model Lauren Chan may take the cake for one of the wildest looks at this event. The fashion journalist and model attended the party to celebrate her second year modeling for this Sports Illustrated issue, and she did so while wearing a plastic see-through dress and a black set underneath by Mario Fugnitto, per the brand's Instagram.
All around, there were some wild ensembles at this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party, and they were incredible! Just like in the magazine, these women were absolutely serving on the red carpet, and we’re obsessed with these stunning, unique and daring looks.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.