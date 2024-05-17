Megalopolis Premiered At Cannes, And Critics Have Strong Reactions To Francis Ford Coppola’s Sci-Fi Epic
Decades in the making.
Francis Ford Coppola is responsible for some truly iconic movies, including The Godfather and Apocalypse Now. His newest creation, Megalopolis, could very well end up in that same conversation, at least in terms of scope, as the esteemed filmmaker has apparently been working on this passion project since the 1980s. That labor of love — and $120 million of Coppola’s own money — has finally been witnessed by an audience, as Megalopolis premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 16, and critics are sharing their views on the science fiction drama.
Megalopolis is set in New Rome (an alt-universe NYC) following a huge accident that destroyed the decaying metropolis. As an architect with the power to control time — Adam Driver’s Cesar Catilina — aims to rebuild, he faces opposition from New Rome’s corrupt mayor, Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito). The cast is brimming with stars like Nathalie Emmanuel, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf and Jon Voight, so let’s see what critics think, starting with IndieWire’s David Ehrlich, who grades the movie a B+, writing:
Damon Wise of Deadline says the movie bulldozes several filmmaking rules — including an audacious fourth-wall-breaking gimmick — but love it or hate it, this was the film the writer/director set out to make. Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis reinvents the possibilities of cinema, Wise writes, and it’s sure to inspire as many people as it will inevitably alienate. The critic continues:
Bilge Ebiri of Vulture says Megalopolis might be the craziest movie he’s ever seen, and he enjoyed “every single batshit second of it.” To illustrate the point, Ebiri writes:
While some critics are embracing the absolute madness of this new world, others just can’t get behind the project. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian, for instance, calls Francis Ford Coppola’s epic “megabloated and megaboring,” saying that despite its compelling question about the future of the U.S. empire, nothing can save the movie from bad acting and bad visual effects. Bradshaw gives the Megalopolis 2 out of 5 stars, saying:
Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair calls the drama “the junkiest of junk drawer movies” and a “passion project gone horribly wrong.” Lawson says for all of its faults, its datedness is what really tanks the movie, with only a few glimpses of a computer, no cellphones and people getting their news from newspapers. As for the plot, the critic says:
Megalopolis is a polarizing movie, to be sure, and with 26 critics weighing in on Rotten Tomatoes following its Cannes premiere, the film is rated 46%. It will be interesting to see how the conversation surrounding this project that was decades in the making continues to evolve as we wait for a release date. Keep an eye on the 2024 movie calendar for that and all of the other upcoming releases.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.