Beau DeMayo Clarifies His Involvement In Season 2 Of X-Men ‘97

The MCU is always expanding, thanks to both movies and shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. But the most recent hit from the streaming service is actually set outside that cinematic universe: the critically acclaimed X-Men '97, which is a continuation of the beloved X-Men animated series. And creator Beau DeMayo recently shared how involved he'll be in Season 2.

The finale of X-Men '97 was thrilling, and definitely set up what's coming in the next season. But since Beau DeMayo was fired shortly before the first season premiered, fans are wondering how (if at all) he'll be involved in the next installment. A fan asked this on Twitter, and he responded with:

Thank you. I did write a lot of season 2. However, unlike Season 1, I will not be heavily involved or leading production, cast records, design, editorial, post, music, etc., nor doing any production rewrites as it relates to the creative vision of the show. #xmen97

There you have it. It sounds like despite the success of X-Men '97's first season, DeMayo still won't be back to help for the sophmore installment. Although since he wrote Season 2 in advance, his influence on the show as a creator and writer will no doubt still be felt.

Around the time of X-Men 97's devastating fifth episode aired, calls began online from some fans who want to see Beau DeMayo back or even directing a live-action X-Men adaptation for the MCU. It doesn't seem like this is happening, and the reason for his firing still hasn't been made public.

While there are still questions about what went down with DeMayo and X-Men '97, one thing is clear: the animated series was a major hit. Fans of the beloved original series delighted in the opportunity to return to that universe, complete with the iconic theme song. Some of the OG voice cast returned, while the animation was an updated take on the '90s series.

Aside from all the nostalgic goodness, X-Men '97 has been universally praised for its gripping story. DeMayo and company took bold swings narratively, killing off a fan favorite character in the process. And things got way more emotional than I anticipated when tuning in for Episode 1.

The popularity of this new animated series has only increased fan interest in the X-Men finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They were noticeably absent for the first phases of the shared universe, although Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox finally opened the door for mutants to join in on the fun. Since then characters from X-Men lore have been slowly trickled in, but not the full team.

X-Men '97 is streaming in its entirety not on Disney+. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.