Enemies To Lovers Relationships In Movies And TV We Still Swoon Over

I am an absolute sucker for a good enemies-to-lovers plotline. Whether it's the best enemies-to-lovers movies or the best enemies-to-lovers relationships in TV shows, it draws me in every time. So, in honor of that, we're going to dig into the best enemies-to-lovers relationships in movies and TV that still make me swoon.

(Image credit: Disney)

Mia And Nicholas (The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement)

I feel like The Princess Diaries series is a forgotten Disney company movie , but I know that there are a certain number of people out there who are still craving to see a third. And man, I would give anything to see Mia and Nicholas again. Truthfully, they weren't the biggest enemies, but the tension was there, and they had such good sarcastic banter.

(Image credit: NBC)

Leslie And Ben (Parks And Recreation)

It's hard to remember a time when Leslie and Ben didn't get along because their relationship always felt so pure in later seasons. But they were not friends when Ben entered the show. Eventually, they learned to respect each other, and that respect later turned to love, and it made me adore the Parks and Recreation cast so much.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Tyler And Nora (Step Up)

Tyler and Nora are a vital example of enemies that tend to have more in common than you'd think. Step Up is one of the best dance movies out there, and truthfully, I could watch these two dance and fall in love slowly over an hour again and again. I mean, they were so good that the two actors were married in real life for a time.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Quinn And Logan (Zoey 101)

As someone who grew up watching Zoey 101, seeing Quinn and Logan get together was eye-opening. I never realized that the cute boy could get the nerdy girl, and what made it even better is that it really did feel like genuine love—one that was confusing at first but turned out to be the most healthy relationship of everyone.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Melanie And Jake (Sweet Home Alabama)

Reese Witherspoon's best movies will always include Sweet Home Alabama, and the critical relationship of that movie, Melanie and Jake, defined my expectations of romance. What makes them so good is the fact that they already have a past, so there's tension there, and it's like lovers turning into enemies and then turning back into lovers. Adorable.

(Image credit: Fox)

Max And Kyle (Living Single)

Living Single is probably one of the most classic sitcoms of all time, and of course, it had to have a great enemies-to-lovers storyline with Max and Kyle. These two ripped at each other for years, but eventually, they ended up in the same bed and became one of the best couples in the series.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Elizabeth And Mr. Darcy (Pride & Prejudice)

I literally could not think of a better example of enemies to lovers than Elizabeth and Mr. Darcy. They are the prime pick for something like this. I don't even need to explain why they make me swoon. Heck, I need my own, Mr. Darcy.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Josh And Mindy (Drake & Josh)

If we're being honest, Josh and Mindy were the perfect couple in Drake & Josh. They started off as nemesis because both of them excelled at being, well, smart, which they both seriously loved. Eventually, enough push and pull led to them getting together, and they wound up having a hilarious relationship—one that I still quote with my own partner, where he even says, "One condition: I get to be the boyfriend."

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Jake And Neytiri (Avatar)

I know! A part of me forgot they were enemies to lovers after how loving they were to each other in Avatar: The Way of Water. But Neytiri literally hated Jake—which she had the right to. His people invaded her home and killed her loved ones. But once he started to see the beauty behind her culture and began to love her for her, everything changed.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jon And Ygritte (Game Of Thrones)

The Game of Thrones cast features several relationships, most of which end in disaster or pain, and Jon and Ygritte are the perfect example of that. The two went from enemies to lovers and then back to enemies, but right at the very end, she gets an arrow through the heart—a shocking Game of Thrones moment that still makes me sad.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Cher And Josh (Clueless)

It always blows my mind when I rewatch Clueless and see young Paul Rudd because he literally looks the exact same. Then it blows my mind to remember that Cher develops feelings for her ex-stepbrother, and I try to recall that this movie is fictional. This is the definition of a crazy enemies-to-lovers romance—one I can barely believe.

(Image credit: The CW)

Clarke And Lexa (The 100)

The 100 was hands down one of the best CW shows , and one of the best relationships on there was Clarke and Lexa, known as Clexa to the fans. They are another excellent example of people who were enemies to lovers to kind of enemies to so much more before it was all stolen away – and yes, I still remember the online protests. It was a time to be alive.

(Image credit: The CW)

Damon And Elena (The Vampire Diaries)

Admittingly, I hopped on The Vampire Diaries train much later in the game, but the number of people who were obsessed with Damon and Elena blew my mind—which is crazy considering they ended up finding their happy ending. They were heated towards each other, but as he started to change more, they got together.

(Image credit: Vestron Pictures)

Johnny And Baby (Dirty Dancing)

Ohhh, Dirty Dancing is the ultimate "hate at first sight" because these two were not on the same wavelength. However, when the two are forced to train together for a competition, sparks begin to fly, and it's there that you really start to see just how well they fit together.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Anthony And Kate (Bridgerton)

Look, I'm a massive fan of Bridgerton’s sweet romances just as much as the next person. I love the story of Colin and Penelope , and I adore Daphne and Simon. But these two brought the spice that was desperately needed for this story. Anthony and Kate did everything but get together and kiss in the second season of Bridgerton, which made that tension delicious.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Lou And Will (Me Before You)

Emilia Clarke's best movies will always include Me Before You because she kills it in this movie, but I consider it a challenge not to cry during this film. Lou and Will are the purest examples of a love that you never thought you would have, but the moment you realize just how good it is, it's ripped from you. They weren't the best of friends at first, but man, when this ending hits, it hits.

(Image credit: Fox)

Cece And Schmidt (New Girl)

I love the New Girl cast , and I love Schmidt the most. A big reason is that Cece and Schmidt are hilariously adorable. Yes, there were indeed some significant differences and toxic moments between them along the way, but in the end, they were a pretty healthy couple who had grown a lot. I was fully rooting for them.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Andy And Benjamin (How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days)

These two are honestly secretly enemies in the schemes they are doing, using them for their advantage. But what happens when actual love begins to take over? Of course, hilarities happen, and yes, you will laugh and cry and love Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey that much more.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Mia And Sebastian (La La Land)

While my opinion on the La La Land ending has changed, I'll openly say that the enemies-to-lovers romance between Mia and Sebastian is actually pretty accurate to how it would happen in real life. These two just somehow always run into each other at their worst moments and basically make a love story out of it – you can't help but love that.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Maria And Captain Von Trapp (The Sound Of Music)

The Sound of Music is one of those movies that, when you watch it as an adult, you really start to understand it so much more. While the music is fantastic, the love story that grows between Maria and Captain Von Trapp makes it that much better because it's love in its purest form.

(Image credit: The CW)

Klaus And Caroline (The Vampire Diaries)

The Vampire Diaries featured plenty of love affairs that either ended happily or terribly, and one that I have to point out is Klaus and Caroline in The Vampire Diaries. These two were the epitome of hot and cold, but man, if it didn't draw you in, you didn't didn't have a heart. They'd be at each other's throats one episode and then make out ten episodes later. You have to love it.

(Image credit: MGM/UA Communications Co.)

Loretta And Ronny (Moonstruck)

Moonstruck is a great movie overall, and honestly, Loretta and Ronny have one of the best romances that I've seen in a film because it feels natural. It's all about that slow realization about the person who drives you crazy and how, sometimes, it could be the person you least expect to be who gives you the passion you are looking for.

(Image credit: Showtime)

Mickey And Ian (Shameless)

I could go on for hours about Mickey and Ian from the Shameless cast . Oh my God – if you were on Tumblr during this time, I salute you. We are soldiers who somehow survived the heavy influx of all the shipping of these two. Beginning off as literal enemies who were at each other's throats to getting married several seasons down the line, you can't help but love them.

(Image credit: ABC)

Emma And Hook (Once Upon A Time)

Okay, okay, I'm going to admit something. Hook was definitely one of my first significant boy crushes, and I was the hugest fan of this relationship between him and Emma, which is an enemy-to-lover relationship. Even the way they fought when they were enemies was so steamy, and when they finally got together, I felt like I had won the lottery. We truly won.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Patrick And Kat (10 Things I Hate About You)

10 Things I Hate About You is one of the most iconic teen comedies of all time, mainly because of the steamy chemistry between Heath Ledger's Patrick and Julia Stiles' Kat. These two, from the beginning, have this sarcastic nature that is so endearing to you, but as the film goes on, and he tries to win her back, you learn to love them more.

(Image credit: Disney)

Belle And The Beast (Beauty And The Beast)

They are the blueprint. Belle and the Beast are pure enemies to lovers. While there was really no fighting between the two, Belle traded herself over to save her father from the Beast, therefore making her his prisoner. She was not a massive fan of him. But as they started to get to know each other, love blossomed in the best way.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Catra And Adora (She-Ra And The Princesses Of Power)

Look, if anyone knows me, they know I'm a huge fan of cartoons. I don't care if some of these might be meant for kids, but these two are just such a great pair. It felt that for years, these two wouldn't get together, but eventually, they did, and it felt like the world was at peace, if just for that one moment, after so many years of fighting.

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Andrew And Margaret (The Proposal)

The Proposal is one of those films that I put on when I know I'm going to need a good laugh because you can't laugh at Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock as Andrew and Margaret. These two have such quippy, sarcastic banter, and when love eventually comes despite their hating start, it's some of the best you'll witness.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Logan And Veronica (Veronica Mars)

As someone who hadn't watched Veronica Mars for a long time but had friends who had, they always said Logan and Veronica were the perfect example of enemies to lovers. They started not on a positive note, but another favorite trope of mine – forced proximity – makes them work together – and sparks begin to fly.

(Image credit: Walt Disney Studios)

Giselle And Robert (Enchanted)

Okay, so they weren't really enemies, per se – more like grumpy x sunshine – but there's no denying that Robert was not a fan of Giselle whatsoever when they first met. But her bubbly nature was too much to say no to, and he probably fell even harder than her.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Kathleen And Joe (You've Got Mail)

There are a few Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks movies we could point to, but we'll stick with You've Got Mail for now because it's a great enemies-to-lovers romance. These two are rivals in real life but secretly online penpals, unknowingly, to the other, and when they eventually find out, it's how they fall after that makes it so good.

(Image credit: Castle Rock Entertainment)

Harry And Sally (When Harry Met Sally)

While they are friends for a good portion of the movie, these two do not get along at first in When Harry Met Sally. Sally hates Harry's whole vibe, but eventually, they fall for each other in the very end.

Gosh, this makes me want to rewatch all these shows and movies. I need some good romantic comedies with these storylines.