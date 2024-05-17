Yellowstone And 9 To 5 Star Dabney Coleman, Dead At 92
Coleman's legacy also includes roles from Boardwalk Empire and Disney's Recess.
For decades, Dabney Coleman's career has been one viewed with great fondness thanks to the man’s stellar resume as a character actor. Tackling roles in everything from The Outer Limits and Yellowstone, with Disney’s classic Saturday morning cartoon Recess and one of the best ‘80s movies, 9 To 5, in-between, his was another skill set that promised any part he played would be approached with precision.
It’s that legacy that we bittersweetly remember today, as Mr. Coleman has been reported to be dead at the age of 92. Both Extra and Cincinnati's Local 12 reported the Boardwalk Empire star’s passing earlier in the day on Friday. Coleman’s daughter Quincy confirmed his passing had taken place on Thursday, via THR, with no cause of death specified.
Quincy Coleman’s statement reads as follows:
Born in 1932, Dabney Coleman’s acting career began in the early ‘60s through roles in theater, TV and film. Depending on who you talk to, the ‘80s was the decade that really propelled Coleman into stardom as a character actor; despite Coleman appearing on The Outer Limits and The Fugitive, as well as in the Irwin Allen produced disaster film The Towering Inferno
That phase started with his role as Franklin M. Hart, Jr, the “sexist egotistical lying hypocritical bigot” that was the antagonist in the feminist comedy classic 9 to 5. After which, Dabney would continue to rack up memorable movie performances in that decade with Tootsie, WarGames, and Cloak and Dagger.
Eventually another generation would come to know him as the voice of Principal Peter Prickly in Recess. Further showing his appeal, Dabney Coleman’s final TV role was in the Western drama hit Yellowstone, which inspired a reaction of respect and excitement among co-stars like Denim Richards.
If there were any words to sum up how revered Mr. Coleman truly was to the world, it'd be the ones that he spoke in a vintage interview in which he described his own career. Five words say it all: "Dabney Coleman is first rate." Just ask anyone who knew the man and his work, and they'd probably agree without any objections.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
In that spirit, we here at CinemaBlend would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Dabney Coleman as they navigate this time of grief and remembrance.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.