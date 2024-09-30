Ellen DeGeneres' Comedy Special Was A Hit With Netflix Viewers, But Her Former Talk Show Staffers Had More Than A Few Complaints
Not exactly a well-received act all in all.
Three years after announcing her talk show exit, and more than two years after filming her final episode, Ellen DeGeneres entered what she says is her retirement phase with the release of For Your Approval. The stand-up special, which hit Netflix’s 2024 lineup in mid-September, may end up being her last televised stage show, and it sounds like that’s the best-case scenario for former talk show staffers who have alleged complaints against DeGeneres over her workplace behavior.
With its title serving as a snarked-up response to the wave of negative publicity making national headlines in 2020, Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval does indeed feature the former sitcom star directly addressing that controversial period, but in ways that don’t accept any responsibility for the actions she was accused of. And several Ellen Show employees had quite a few opinions to share with Rolling Stone about seeing their former boss addressing claims of being mean in front of such a massive audience.
Understandably, the former staffers spoke under the cloak of anonymity, with one noting that the comedian’s motives were recognizable just from the title of the special alone, saying:
In a similar vein as Louis C.K.'s 2020 and 2021 specials Sincerely Louis C.K. and Sorry, which were his first releases following his sexual misconduct scandal, DeGeneres talks about being shunned and canceled, as it were, but without ackknowleding the way in which she was sharing this message with her loyal fanbase. That sentiment came up in a complaint at least from one staffer, who said:
Ellen DeGeneres doesn't stick entirely to her public backlash (which she previously called "orchestrated") throughout the special's runtime, and offers some arguably amusing non sequiturs here and there that have little or nothing to do with being a celebrity, a lot of her act does address her fall from pop culture grace by bringing up her legitimate struggles rising up the ranks in Hollywood.
Specifically, she talks about her ABC sitcom and the groundbreaking move of having a major network TV character coming out as gay, and then doing the same thing herself soon after. It was a watershed moment for media representation, and DeGeneres inspired a lot of LGBTQ+ people within the entertainment industry and beyond. But even so, those who worked with her previously don't think she should be able to use that example of facing strife to put herself on the same level as those who spoke out about the host herself. As one put it:
While she may never outright apologize to anyone in particular for her alleged behavior behind the scenes of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and while seeing those issues spoken about with levity in the stand-up special may be triggering, the fact that she's supposed to be retiring after this special should come as good news to many of those who lodged complaints about it.
Of course, some former staffers also expressed to Rolling Stone that they doubt DeGeneres is being completely sincere about retiring, but we'll just have to wait and see whether or not that gameplay plays out.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.