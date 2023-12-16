Each year, the list of best movies on Netflix and the collection of binge-worthy original series gets a little longer, with new titles being added pretty much every day of every week of every month. As we look toward what appears to be another landmark year for the popular streaming service with new and returning shows like Bridgerton and new movies like the second chapter in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon epic, and so much more.

If you want to know about all the 2024 Netflix movie and TV show release dates, you have come to the right place. Below you will find all the confirmed premiere dates so far for the original movies, series, comedy specials, and more that will soon be available for anyone with a Netflix subscription . Please note, all release times are at 3:01 a.m. ET unless noted, and all new series are listed in ALL CAPS.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In January, Netflix subscribers will be able to watch a ton of new and returning original series, including dating shows like Love on the Spectrum and the next addition to the Love is Blind franchise. There are also a large number of upcoming movies on the way, including Good Grief, which stars Dan Levy and Luke Evans.

Monday, January 1

Bitconned (Documentary)

FOOL ME ONCE (Series)

YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT: A TWIN EXPERIMENT (Docuseries)

Thursday, January 4

BOY SWALLOWS UNIVERSE (Series)

THE BROTHERS SUN (Series)

Society of the Snow (Film)

Friday, January 5

Good Grief (Film)

Gyeongseong Creature Part 2 (Series)

Wednesday, January 10

Break Point Season 2 (Docuseries)

THE TRUST: A GAME OF GREED (Series)

Thursday, January 11

CHAMPION (Series)

Sonic Prime Chapter 3 (Series)

Friday, January 12

Lift (Film)

LOVE IS BLIND: SWEDEN (Series)

Monday, January 15

MABOROSHI (Anime Film)

Wednesday, January 17

END OF THE LINE (Series)

Friday, January 19

Love on the Spectrum U.S. Season 2 (Series)

Mi Soledad Tiene Alas (Film)

Sixty Minutes (Film)

Saturday, January 20

CAPTIVATING THE KING (Series)

Monday, January 22

Not Quite Narwhal Season 2

Tuesday, January 23

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees (Comedy Special)

Wednesday, January 24

Six Nations: Full Contact (Documentary)

Queer Eye Season 8 (Series)

GRISELDA (Series)

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION (Series)

Saturday, January 27

DOCTOR SLUMP (Series)

Monday, January 29

MIGHTY BHEEM’S PLAYTIME (Series)

Tuesday, January 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (Comedy Special)

Wednesday, January 31

Alexander the Great (Documentary)

BABY BANDITO (Series)

THE SEVEN DEADLY SINS: FOUR KNIGHTS OF THE APOCALYPSE Part 1 (Anime Series)

WIL (Film)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Though not a lot has been announced for February 2024, fans of live-action adaptations of animated series are in for a treat with the debut of Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender .

Friday, February 2

Orion and the Dark (Film)

Thursday, February 8

ONE DAY (Limited Series)

Wednesday, February 14

Love Is Blind Season 6 (Series)

Thursday, February 22

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER (Series)

Friday, February 23

Through My Window: Looking at You (Film)

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s not a lot on the March 2024 schedule at this point, but tennis fans will get to watch some live action with The Netflix Slam, which includes a matchup between Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

Sunday, March 3

The Netflix Slam (Sports Special)

Thursday, March 21

3 BODY PROBLEM (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

As of this writing, only one title has been announced for April 2024, but we can expect that to change in the coming weeks and months. And what is that original, you ask? Well, none other than the second part of Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon sci-fi epic.

Friday, April 19

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver (Film)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fans of steamy period dramas full of romance and intrigue are in for a delight come May 2024, at which point the long-awaited Bridgerton Season 3 will make its debut.

Thursday, May 16

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 (Series)

(Image credit: Netflix)

There won't be that long to wait between the first and second halves of Bridgerton Season 3, as the popular series will return in June.

Thursday, June 13

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2 (Series)

Netflix Movie And TV Releases TBD

(Image credit: Netflix)

While the list of Netflix original movies and TV shows features a lot of ironed-out dates, there are a number of announced projects that have yet to receive a premiere date at the time of this writing. Here are some of the titles we can expect to see at some point before 2024 is over.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 (Series)

ARMY OF THE DEAD: LOST VEGAS

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley (Film)

Cobra Kai Season 6 (Series)

DETECTIVE FROST (Series)

Havoc (Film)

Heart Of The Hunters (Film)

The Kitchen (Film)

Ultraman: Rising (Film)

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 (Series)

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story (Film)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (Film)

How To Access Our Netflix Stories And Guides

(Image credit: Netflix)

In addition to our schedule of all the 2024 Netflix movie and TV show premieres, we have a large number of stories about everything from all the DC titles available to stream on the service to the various hacks to get the most out of a subscription , and so much more. With the list of movies and shows changing all the time, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep track of our breakdown of everything new and coming to Netflix as well as a rundown of everything leaving Netflix each month. Admittedly, it’s a lot to keep track of, so let us do all the hard work so you can have an easy streaming experience.