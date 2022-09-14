Extras, The Illusionist And Other Great Movies, Shows And Channels Streaming For Free In The UK On Plex

There are many reasons to sign up for a Plex account, many of which we have highlighted in the past through our ongoing partnership with the platform.

While there is plenty of content on Plex for U.S. TV and movie fans, there’s also a staggering amount of content that is available for those living in the UK. Truly, Plex has a surprisingly rich and varied collection of shows like Extras, movies like The Illusionist, as well as dozens of channels that are available at your fingertips, just waiting to be explored. With that in mind, and in partnership with Plex, we’ve put together a quick yet comprehensive rundown of some of the great movies, shows, and channels streaming for free in the UK on Plex (opens in new tab) right now. Though there is a lot on this list, it’s barely scratching the surface of Plex’s offerings…

(Image credit: BBC/HBO)

Some Of The TV Shows Streaming For Free In The UK On Plex

Now, this shouldn’t come as a surprise, but Plex is home to many episodes of TV shows from throughout the long and storied history of the medium. Many of those titles are streaming for free to those living in the UK. Here are just five of the great shows you can watch right now without paying a penny or making any commitments to another streaming service.

If you’re looking for something lighthearted and comedic, Ricky Gervais’ BBC and HBO sitcom Extras (opens in new tab), should be right up your alley. The series, which Gervais created, wrote, directed, and starred in alongside The Office co-creator Stephen Merchant, centers on struggling actor Andy Millman (Gervais) as he tries to get his foot in the door in Hollywood but can only find gigs as an extra. Much like Curb Your Enthusiasm before it, Extras features Hollywood actors and other celebrities playing exaggerated versions of themselves in their interactions with Gervais’ main character.

Sally Abbott’s British crime drama series The Coroner (opens in new tab), which ran on BBC for two series from 2015 to 2016, is another great option when you’re looking to stream shows on Plex. As the title implies, the show focuses on Jane Kennedy (Claire Goose), a coroner who returns to her hometown and quickly finds herself at the center of multiple crimes committed throughout the quiet seaside village. The show also features a cast that includes Matt Bardock, Beatie Edney, Ivan Kaye, and several others.

Those interested in historical dramas and the classic tale of “The Three Musketeers” will feel right at home when they queue up The Musketeers (opens in new tab), which premiered on BBC back in 2014. Told over the course of 30 episodes and two specials, the show follows the classic characters as they set off on a series of daring and dangerous adventures in 17th-century Paris. Similarly, Plex also gives UK users access to the long-running period crime drama Ripper Street (opens in new tab), which centers on the group of London cops and detectives as they try to solve the case of Jack the Ripper and other crimes in the East End in the late 19th Century.

But again, this is just a small portion of the shows you can find in the UK on Plex.

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

Among The Movies Streaming For Free In The UK On Plex

In addition to all the great shows streaming for free in the UK on Plex, the streaming service also boasts an incredible amount of movies ranging from period dramas like The Illusionist to over-the-top action adventures like Sukiyaki Western Django, and so much more.

Released in 2006, Neil Burger’s mystery film The Illusionist (opens in new tab) tells the story of a magician by the name of Eisenheim (Edward Norton) who finds himself in a great deal of trouble after his admiration for the young Duchess Sophie von Teschen (Jessica Biel) puts him at odds with his vindictive romantic rival Crown Prince Leopold (Rufus Sewell), who accuses the performer of including necromancy in his latest show.

And then there is Robin’s Wish (opens in new tab), a 2020 documentary about the late comedian and actor Robin Williams and the pain and torment he experienced in his final days before his shocking August 2014 death. Directed by Tylor Norwood, the film explores the actor’s struggles with diffuse Lewy body disease.

If you’re looking for something a little less mysterious, more modern, and lighter, there is Don McKellar’s 2013 comedy The Grand Seduction . (opens in new tab) In the film, Murray French (Brendan Gleeson) learns that if he wants to bring a new factory to town that could reverse the fortunes of the small Canadian fishing village, he must first get a doctor to agree to take up residence there. In comes Dr. Paul Lewis (Taylor Kitsch), who becomes Murray’s chance at saving his dying town.

Before he became a household name with movies like The Notebook, Drive, and La La Land, Ryan Gosling cut his teeth with a variety of roles, including that of Jewish neo-Nazi Danny Balint in Henry Bean’s 2001 drama The Believer . (opens in new tab) The movie, which was loosely based on the real-life story of Dan Burros, shows Gosling’s character as he goes from a brilliant yet troubled student in New York City to a hate-filled and violent fascist who’ll stop at nothing to push his cause.

Set in a dystopian Australian outback, David Michôd’s 2014 thriller The Rover (opens in new tab) follows Eric (Guy Pearce), who goes from being the victim of a group of outlaws to their hunter as he sets off on a plan to get revenge on them for taking what little he had left in the world. If you like that, then you’ll probably also be into Sukiyaki Western Django (opens in new tab), the 2007 Japanese western from Audition, Ichi the Killer, and 13 Assassins director Takashi Miike. Set centuries after a bloody war kicked off between two rival gangs, a mysterious and nameless gunman (Hideaki Itō) walks into town claiming to work for the clan who offers him the most money.

Then there is the Tarsem Singh’s fantasy drama The Fall (opens in new tab), which centers on a Hollywood stuntman named Roy Walker (Lee Pace), who passes his time while recovering from a broken arm in a Los Angeles hospital by telling a fantastical story to Alexandria (Catinca Untaru) a young patient with an extremely inventive imagination. But as the story unfolds (and the young girl’s imagination gets the best of her), the line between reality and fantasy begins to blur.

(Image credit: Yari Film Group Releasing)

Great Channels Streaming For Free In The UK On Plex

On top of all the TV shows and movies streaming for free in the UK on Plex, the streaming service also has a vast library of channels featuring around-the-clock content from a wide range of genres. Here are just a few of the options from the long list of streaming channels.

The Law & Crime trial network (opens in new tab) is a streaming channel that provides viewers with live courtroom coverage for some of the most notable cases. At any given time, you can watch live trials, breakdowns of the biggest legal events, and commentary from a group of experts and pundits. Another great option for live news (though with a wider range of topics) is the Euronews streaming (opens in new tab) channel. This 24-hour news channel features a large assortment of news shows that cover the whole spectrum, including politics, culture, sports, and more.

If you are into watching a random collection of movies from all across the globe, then the Top Movies - Rakuten TV (opens in new tab) streaming channel is going to be the way to go. From classics of yesteryear to modern gems, this robust channel has a little something for everyone. There are also other channels from Rakuten on Plex that cover everything from thrillers to British films and comedy to action movies.

Tired of settling for grainy or pixelated episodes of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson on your old collection of VHS tapes? Well, look no further because the Johnny Carson TV channel (opens in new tab) on Plex has you more than covered with classic episodes of the comedy legend’s 30-year run as the “King of Late Night.” This channel features episodes from throughout Carson’s unprecedented career, and is perfect for longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Then there is the Wu Tang Collection (opens in new tab), which is not connected to the music group, but is an around-the-clock stream featuring an assortment of classic kung fu movies and unique asian films dating back many decades. At any given time, you can watch truly bizarre titles like Four Invincibles, Shaolin - The Blood Mission, Robo Vampire 3: Counter Destroy, and so much more.

And finally there is the Unexplained channel (opens in new tab), which as the name suggests, features a never-ending series of documentaries, shows, and specials covering all kinds of conspiracies from across the board. Aliens, secretive government agencies, powerful and mysterious groups of power-players, and more are all explored in great detail on the out-of-this-world streaming channel.

Again, this is just a small portion of the content streaming for free in the UK on Plex that is waiting to be found. Remember, all of these great movies, shows, and channels are available free of charge, and no sign-up is required.