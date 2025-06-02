13 Sexually Explicit Movies You Can Stream Right Now On Peacock

Oh, the wonderful things you can do with a Peacock subscription . From watching all those extended “Superfan” episodes of The Office to keeping up with all the upcoming WWE events to finally catching up with The Traitors, there’s so much available at your fingertips. At the same time, there’s a massive collection of sexually explicit movies on Peacock that are just waiting to be watched for those who want to see how far one of the best streaming services will go.

With sexy horror movies , hot-and-heavy romantic comedies, and just about everything in between, the popular streaming platform has more than enough to watch and set the mood. If you’ve ever wanted to use your subscription for a little exploration, these 13 movies ought to do the trick.

(Image credit: Oscilloscope)

The Love Witch (2016)

The Director: Anna Biller

The Cast: Samantha Robinson, Gian Keys, Jennifer Ingrum

What It’s About: A young and beautiful witch seduces a series of men in hopes of finding true love, but things get out of hand when her lovers start dying.

What To Expect: Anna Biller’s The Love Witch, which looks like it was released in 1966 instead of 2016, is a wild, fantastical, and highly sexually explicit female-led horror movie about love, lust, death, and rebirth.

(Image credit: The Asylum)

Bound (2015)

The Director: Jared Cohn

The Cast: Charisma Carpenter, Bryce Draper, Morgan Obenreder

What It’s About: After meeting a young and mysterious man, the daughter of a business tycoon is introduced to the world of BDSM, starting a personal and erotic journey that’ll test her physically, mentally, and spiritually.

What To Expect: Bound, while not one of the best movies on Peacock, does turn up the temperature quite a bit.

(Image credit: Monument Releasing)

She’s Lost Control (2014)

The Director: Anja Marquardt

The Cast: Brooke Bloom, Marc Menchaca, Laila Robins

What It’s About: A sexual surrogate specializing in helping people overcome intimacy and psychological issues is forced down a dark path after forming a relationship with her latest client.

What To Expect: Anja Marquardt’s She’s Lost Control is a lot of things: intense, emotional, dramatic, and most of all, extremely sexual. This 2014 psychological thriller will leave you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.

(Image credit: Magnolia Pictures)

Nympomaniac (2013)

The Director: Lars Von Trier

The Cast: Charlotte Gainsbourg, Stellan Skarsgård, Stacy Martin

What It’s About: After being rescued by a seemingly harmless older man, a severely beaten woman recounts the wild and sometimes unsettling sexual experiences that led her there.

What To Expect: Lars Von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, which was split into two volumes upon release, doesn’t hold back… like at all. If four hours of thrills, chills, and the exchange of bodily fluids isn’t your thing, you might want to skip to the next movie.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Blue Valentine (2010)

The Director: Derek Cianfrance

The Cast: Michelle Williams, Ryan Gosling, John Doman

What It’s About: Told with a non-linear structure, a couple’s relationship (the good, the bad, the ugly) is explored in great detail.

What To Expect: Blue Valentine, despite having two of the most attractive stars of the early 2010s, is a dark and upsetting yet astonishingly beautiful exploration of love.

(Image credit: Artisan Entertainment)

Requiem For A Dream (2000)

The Director: Darren Aronofsky

The Cast: Jared Leto, Jennifer Connelly, Ellen Burstyn

What It’s About: The lives of four addicts are explored as their dreams of a better life slip out of their hands and crash on the floor.

What To Expect: One of Darren Aronofsky’s best movies , Requiem for a Dream is a movie that’ll make you happy then sad then sadder then completely gutted by the time the credits roll.

(Image credit: Number 9 Films)

Carol (2015)

The Director: Todd Haynes

The Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Sarah Paulson

What It’s About: An older, wealthy woman and a young photographer have a chance encounter and begin a forbidden romance in 1950s

What To Expect: Though classier than most movies on this list, Carol is also quite racy and shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s passionate, it’s intense, and it’s a beautiful cinematic achievement.

(Image credit: ITC Entertainment)

The Last Seduction (1994)

The Director: John Dahl

The Cast: Linda Fiorentino, Peter Berg, Bill Pullman

What It’s About: After using and running out on her husband, a dangerous femme fatale tries to convince her new man to take care of some unfinished business, leading to an intense showdown.

What To Expect: The Last Seduction is one of those neo-noir films from the ‘90s that really pushed the envelope. Drugs, violence, unhappy marriages, and some heated sex scenes are in no short supply in this 1994 crime flick.

(Image credit: Gramercy Pictures)

Going All The Way (1997)

The Director: Mark Pellington

The Cast: Ben Affleck, Jeremy Davies, Rachel Weisz

What It’s About: Upon returning from the Korean War, two young soldiers move back to Indianapolis and attempt to break through the status quo of their conservative community.

What To Expect: With a great soundtrack, a stellar cast, and an engaging story about making a new life for yourself, Going All the Way has everything you’d want in a coming-of-age movie, including some intense romance.

(Image credit: Metrodome Distribution)

Metroland (1997)

The Director: Philip Saville

The Cast: Christian Bale, Emily Watson, Lee Ross

What It’s About: A London suburbanite, who has long left his rebellious youth behind him, is forced to make a decision after having a run-in with an old friend.

What To Expect: An often overlooked Christian Bale movie, Metroland is charming, engaging, and endearing, but it’s also a raucous good time.

(Image credit: Gunpowder & Sky / Universal)

The Little Hours (2017)

The Director: Jeff Baena

The Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Alison Brie, Dave Franco

What It’s About: The lives of two Medieval nuns are thrown into chaos after a young servant enters their convent undercover, kicking off a sexual awakening.

What To Expect: One of the funniest movies of the 2010s, as well as one of the decade's most risque, The Little Hours is a hilarious and raunchy sex comedy like no other.

(Image credit: The Film Arcade)

Afternoon Delight (2013)

The Director: Joey Soloway

The Cast: Kathryn Hahn, Juno Temple, Josh Radnor

What It’s About: After taking her husband to a strip club in hopes of rekindling their love life, a woman meets and befriends an exotic dancer, eventually hiring her as a live-in nanny.

What To Expect: With a whole lot of heart, comedy, and sex scenes, there’s a little bit of something for everyone in the cleverly titled Afternoon Delight.

(Image credit: Miramax)

Sirens (1994)

The Director: John Duigan

The Cast: Tara Fitzgerald, Hugh Grant, Sam Neill

What It’s About: A clergyman and his wife are invited to spend some time at the estate of a provocative artist working on a controversial piece of art depicting nude models.

What To Expect: Released in 1994, Sirens is a stylish and sophisticated examination of art, passion, and restraint in 1930s society. Unafraid of crossing lines or ruffling feathers, the movie is a gem.

With titles coming and going all the time, you might want to check up and see what has changed in the future. Until then, get busy watching these sexy movies on Peacock.