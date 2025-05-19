New On Netflix, Disney+, And More: 7 Streaming Shows And Movies To Watch This Week (May 19-25)

The end of May is a bit of a different animal on streaming platforms. It seems like every week in recent memory, we’ve seen the beginning of some sort of high-profile dramatic series on one streaming platform or another. And while some of those shows are still ongoing, most notably Peacock’s Poker Face, there’s a bit less “new” in that regard this week.

That’s not to say there isn’t some absolutely great stuff you won’t want to miss. It’s just a fairly eclectic list, and while it’s unlikely you’ll be interested in everything debuting this week, there’s almost certain to be at least one thing to check out.

(Image credit: CNN YouTube)

Tucci In Italy - May 19 (Disney+)

Travel shows aren’t everybody’s cup of tea, but rarely have we seen one that’s hosted by somebody as engaging as the great Stanley Tucci. The NatGeo documentary series, also available with a Disney+ subscription, Tucci in Italy, a follow-up to his previous Searching For Italy series, sees the actor explore the nation via its food. Get ready to be very hungry.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Untold: The Fall Of Favre - May 20 (Netflix)

Brett Favre was once one of the biggest stars in the world of professional football, but as the title suggests, The Fall of Brett Favre will be looking at a different side of the athlete, including alleged off-the-field misdeeds, including a reported mishandling of government money for his own benefit.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Nine Perfect Strangers, Season 2 - May 21 (Hulu)

The first season of Nine Perfect Strangers only got middle-of-the-road reviews, but it clearly did something right as it's back for a second season. A new star-studded cast and a new location form around Nicole Kidman as a guru with some unorthodox methods to help people heal.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Fountain of Youth - May 23 (Apple TV+)

Late May is prime summer movie season, and while that usually means having to go to a theater, one new film that seems just perfect for this time of year will only be available with an Apple TV+ subscription. Fountain of Youth stars John Krasinski and Natalie Portman as siblings searching for the fabled source of eternal youth. Guy Ritchie directed what feels like the closest thing to National Treasure 3 we’re likely to get.

(Image credit: Alan Markfield/Netflix)

Fear Street: Prom Queen - May 23 (Netflix)

It’s a good idea in general for horror fans to have a Netflix subscription, and that’s especially the case this week. R.L. Stine’s Fear Street books have been turned into films three times previously, and each time with solid results. Now, get ready for the fourth installment, Prom Queen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Pee-Wee As Himself - May 23 (Max)

A generation grew up with Pee-Wee Herman, but the actor and comedian’s untimely death robbed fans of years of fun. A new two-part documentary series, available with a Max subscription, will take fans inside the head of Pee-Wee Herman, quite literally, as it will include significant interviews with Paul Reubens made before he passed away.

(Image credit: Roadside Attractions)

The Last Showgirl - May 23 (Hulu)

Pamela Anderson was one of the hottest stars of the 1990s, but she came roaring back to the screens last year in The Last Showgirl. Anderson won numerous awards for her portrayal of an aging showgirl, showing just what a great actress she’s always been. You can now check out her performance with a Hulu subscription.

Next week sees May come to an end and June get started. If nothing else, this will mean a flood of library content hitting most streaming services, so check back here so we can help you make sense of it all.