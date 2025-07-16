An SNL Cast Member Pointed Out How Much She Looks Like The New Harry Potter, And Now I Can't Unsee It

With the new HBO Max Harry Potter show in production, and slated for a 2026 release, it’s just a matter of time before we sit down to stream it with an HBO Max subscription . Just yesterday, the first image from the new Harry Potter set arrived, featuring our new Harry Potter, Dominic McLaughlin, decked out in Gryffindor garb. Naturally, the internet went wild, but current Saturday Night Live cast member, Chloe Fineman, highlighted how similar she looks to McLaughlin’s Potter. And the comparison is absolutely spot on.

All along the way, we’ve been privy to casting, storylines and goings on among everyone attached to the new Harry Potter project. But now that we’ve reached this new stage, with the tease of McLaughlin in costume, things are getting real. A surefire sign of attention ramping up, too, is anyone attached to SNL referencing a project, and Chloe Fineman’s Instagram comparison is hilarious and uncanny.

The post features the still released from the HBO Max set and the impressionist in a dark wig and similar round glasses. Honestly, it took me a minute to realize that the images are, in fact, of two different people. Without further ado, take a look for yourself:

Needless to say, I’m floored and obsessed. Fineman’s cheeky caption adds to the lookalike fun, as she said: “Cats out of bag! I’m playing Harry! 🪄” I already loved how this new actor perfectly captured Harry Potter in this first image, but I somehow am more thrilled that he and the comedian could be twins with a little help from wardrobe. I’m just bummed we won’t have any more substantial material to work with on the 2025 TV guide , as mentioned previously.

The comment section feels relatively the same way that I do. From double-takes to musings on Season 51 of SNL, it was all present and accounted for. Here’s just a sampling of what was said by fans:

I seriously thought that was you trying a new wig when I saw the post. - cornedbeefashh

Omg I cannot wait for this to be your new parody character on SNL. This is gold. Chloe Potter for the win!!!! - officiallyquigley

I swear when I saw the pic the first thing I thought was you!! 😭😭😭😭- bahajarvis

I really thought it was you when I was first saw it this am 😂- talkwithrox

The way I looked twice! 😂- jenroski

Unsuspecting viewers, like me, easily mistook McLaughlin for Fineman, and it really has me hyped for her future material. Ideally, for this coming season of the historic late-night show, I’d love to catch her in her HP era every Sunday morning with my Peacock subscription .

However, no cast member’s status is truly solidified yet. Speculation about the cast for Season 51 is still all up in the air, but hopefully, it will be confirmed sooner rather than later. I do feel like Fineman will be back, because she's been on the show for six seasons, and has become a heavy hitter on it. To reiterate, she’s a major featured player and has been prominently featured in some of the biggest modern moments, like the viral Domingo sketch alongside Marcello Hernadez and Andrew Dismukes. So, if she wants to return, I assume she will.

All the same, I’m brewing up a spell in hopes that we’ll see Fineman doing her best Harry Potter impersonation regularly as the Harry Potter series inches closer to its release, mostly because I won’t be able to separate the two in my head.